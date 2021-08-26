Who is Rachel Bush? Bills safety Jordan Poyer's wife continues verbal tirade on Twitter against NFL protocols for unvaccinated players

The Buffalo Bills were in the headlines during most of the offseason because of the stance of some players about not taking the COVID-19 vaccine. With less than three weeks to go before the regular season starts, the team is receiving media attention because of the pandemic protocols once again.

After a trainer tested positive for COVID-19, several Bills players who had close contact with him have been kept away from the facilities because of the NFL protocols in place for the 2021 season. Incidentally, all those players tested negative, but they still have to stay away from the facilities, as none of them are vaccinated.

The fact that so many key players are missing practice time isn't sitting well with some people. Rachel Bush, the wife of Bills' safety Jordan Poyer, is one of them.

NFL players who have to wait outside 30 minutes every day, before even entering the facility, for their negative covid test results are getting fined for not having a mask on for a couple seconds. MIND YOU THEY TESTED NEGATIVE THAT VERY SAME MORNING. — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) August 26, 2021

While his vaccinated teammates could be walking around the building spreading covid- seen it happen many times now and it’s not even the season yet! This isn’t a hypothetical situation- it’s happening! — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) August 26, 2021

Compromised the safety of others? You mean like those fully vaccinated walking around the facility with covid..because they are only tested once every two weeks-seen case after case of this- in the same building as guys who get tested every day for covid and clearly don’t have it https://t.co/Z2LapbjlqS — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) August 26, 2021

Who is Rachel Bush?

Bush is a successful 23-year-old model. She graduated from Florida Atlantic University (FAU) two years ago. She grew up a big social media following during her college days, and started to monetize the reach of her Instagram account.

Like many relationships today, Bush and Poyer's began when Bush, a freshman at FAU, followed the NFL player on Instagram when he was playing for the Cleveland Browns. After learning of her pregnancy, the two married in 2018, a little more than a year after the birth of their daughter, Aliyah

Rachel has more than one million followers on Instagram. and her political views lean to the right.

Is Jordan Poyer vaccinated?

Even though Jordan Poyer is not away from the facility like Cole Beasley or Gabriel Davis, it seems the Buffalo Bills safety is another player who has thus far refused to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The safety has made a number of statements contrary to immunizations in April and May. The Bills have a lot of key players who have been vocal about not wanting to get vaccinated.

Cole Beasley went on a rant on Twitter; Isaiah McKenzie opened up after getting flagged by the league, and Josh Allen used the worst possible answer when asked about whether he was vaccinated or not, saying that 'it's a personal matter'.

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Even if Poyer is keeping himself quiet and focused on the season as of now, his wife isn't afraid to speak her mind on the issue, saying that 'she's not anti-vax or pro-vax, but she's pro-choice'. If he's, in fact, unvaccinated, Poyer is subject to the COVID-19 protocols from last season.

