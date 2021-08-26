Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush slams NFL for COVID-19 protocol for unvaccinated players

Jordan Poyer's wife Rachel Bush had a lot to say as the Buffalo Bills had to send a few unvaccinated players home from practice after they came in contact with a COVID-19 positive case. While Jordan Poyer was not one of them, that has not stopped his wife from venting her frustrations with the state of affairs in the NFL with regards to vaccination.

Bills place WRs Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, DTs Star Lotulelei, Vernon Butler on reserve/COVID-19 listhttps://t.co/njtz86dE9G pic.twitter.com/C3w3uMzrpP — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) August 24, 2021

All of this kicked off after Cole Beasley, Gabriel Davis, Star Lotulelei and Vernon Butler were sent back home from practice after it emerged they had come in close contact with a person who had tested positive for COVID-19. They can only return after five days as per the cadence established for unvaccinated players, rules that were mutually agreed upon between the NFL and the NFLPA.

Rachel Bush comes to the aid of husband Jordan Poyer and his colleagues

Following the incident, Rachel Bush could not control herself any further and took to Twitter to express her frustrations.

I know damn well y’all are not about to put any blame on the players who 1) don’t have covid and are tested every day but 2) were in contact with a VACCINATED staff member. Y’all are so backwards it’s insane ! https://t.co/bSj05XTkbB — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) August 24, 2021

She has been vocal thus far in her belief to have the medical freedom to not take the vaccine and pointed out that none of the players who had come in close contact had yet tested positive. Rachel Bush was also furious that the person who had tested positive was a vaccinated individual; something she claimed was a serious hole in the argument for mandatory vaccinations.

Whether that proves if Jordan Poyer is also unvaccinated is unclear, since Rachel Bush could have completely different views on this matter compared to her husband. Bush has been vociferous in her belief about unvaccinated people having the right to mingle as freely as vaccinated people.

Although Jordan Poyer has not been vocal in his support for this stance, his colleagues, including Cole Beasley and Gabriel Davis, have mirrored many of the positions his wife espouses.

Rachel Bush's beliefs and those of her husband, Jordan Poyer, notwithstanding, it must be noted that vaccines have been shown to be effective at slowing the spread of the virus by cutting infection rates, even though their efficacy rates drop for certain variants, and they also reduce the severity of infections.

Unvaccinated individuals are themselves at a higher risk from the virus and can spread it more readily amongst themselves since the vaccine isn't there to protect them from contracting the virus.

