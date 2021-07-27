Who is Rachel Bush? Buffalo Bills safety's wife outraged with NFL after 13 positive COVID-19 tests

NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday that 13 staffers, as well as four players who were fully vaccinated, had tested positive for COVID-19 over the past month. Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush, had harsh words for the NFL after the revelation.

Bush criticized the NFL's new vaccination policy in a series of tweets.

Just this month. Wonder how the season is going to look 🙄🙄 So AGAIN I ask- why are the rules different for vaccinated and unvaccinated players?! At this point I’ve seen and heard of more vaccinated players testing positive! https://t.co/Nb3qs8JY9g — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) July 26, 2021

This was just the beginning of a series of posts that Rachel Bush posted on Monday. She quoted Schefter's tweet and said:

"And dont tell me "the vaccine doesn't mean you still can't get covid" OBVIOUSLY WE KNOW THAT. Case after case of the vaccinated getting covid to attest to that! I also know that symtoms, once vaccinated vary-not all are mild. So somebody better explain ASAP!"

"Members of my family were fully vaccinated. Their whole* family still got covid. AND ALL their symptoms were worse than mine and my family's when we had covid. Sorry but some of us have real life scenarios that are helping us to make this personal choice. So kick rocks."

Rachel Bush's rant didn't stop there. Here are the rest of her posts from her rant on Twitter.

I think personal medical decisions need to be left private. The NFL needs to stay out of that, they are on a slippery slope right now- especially with more vaccinated players getting covid currently than the unvaccinated players-and still not modifying these insane regulations. https://t.co/AEtBYTJ0wL — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) July 26, 2021

I’ve had enough if you can’t tell 😂 https://t.co/slJBGhO6Pp — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) July 26, 2021

Bush demanded answers from the NFL about their plans for vaccinated players who tested positive for COVID-19.

Jordan Poyer's wife, Rachel Bush demands answers

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer and wife, Rachel Bush

Rachel Bush called out the NFL for its policy that will punish unvaccinated players who test positive for COVID-19 but not vaccinated personnel.

"The NFL has made the rules very clear for unvaccinated players. But why haven't they made the rules very clear for vaccinated players that still contract covid? A positive is a positive. Like the 13 we've seen this month alone. So where are their repercussions? We want answers."

The NFL is unlikely to respond to Rachel Bush, but the recent backlash over their new policy may force the league to send out a statement regarding the issue.

The NFL has made it clear that it won't reschedule games in a COVID-19 outbreak. If the outbreak is amongst unvaccinated players, the league will force the team to forfeit the game and even fine the organization for failing to comply with the league's vaccination policy.

