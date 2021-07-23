NFL Trade Rumors: 3 reasons why Cole Beasley could be released by the Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills slot receiver Cole Beasley could be one of the shock cuts made during training camp this season. The nine-year NFL veteran continues to make headlines as he publicly pushes back on the NFL’s COVID-19 vaccine policies.

Beasley is the face of the NFL's anti-vax contingent and despite saying that he would stop discussing the subject, he has continued to be vocal about his stance on social media.

Is Cole Beasley in danger of being cut?

There is now talk that the wide receiver could be tweeting his way out of Buffalo. After the recent release of the NFL's updated COVID-19 rules, things are a little tense between players and the league.

So what would it take for the Buffalo front office to decide to part ways with Cole Beasley? Here are three reasons why the Bills wideout could be released before the 2021 NFL season begins.

#1 - Covid controversy

The number one reason Cole Beasley could be released by the Buffalo Bills is his outspoken views on the COVID-19 vaccine. No other NFL player has railed so publicly against the vaccine and the league’s rules in regards to it.

The 32-year-old receiver has not stopped tweeting or arguing via his social media account, stating that he would rather retire than get vaccinated.

Beasley even drew the attention of Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, after he requested a share of Pfizer's profits for his wife he got vaccinated.

The Bills management may grow tired of this negative publicity and anti-league attitude from their wide receiver. If Beasley continues his crusade, he may find himself looking for a new team come September.

#2 - Salary cap

At the end of the day, the NFL is a business and business owners have to make tough decisions sometimes. The Bills could decide that they would rather cut ties with Cole Beasley and save some money against the salary cap than deal with his behavior.

If Buffalo were to release the slot receiver, they would save $5.341 million against this year's salary cap. Beasley’s dead-money hits over the next two years would be $2 million and $1.5 million respectively, which are not excessive.

Keep an eye on this situation as training camp approaches.

#3 - WR depth

Another reason that Cole Beasley could be released is that the Buffalo Bills have depth at wide receiver.

They signed veteran free-agent wideout Emmanuel Sanders this offseason and have Isaiah McKenzie waiting in the wings to take over the slot receiver position.

Beasley is far from untouchable this offseason and at 32 years old, his best years may be behind him. So far, Beasey has shown no fear of being cut and has stated that he’s happy to retire if he has to.

