Aaron Rodgers landing spot: Mina Kimes picks AFC South team as ideal destination for 4x NFL MVP

Aaron Rodgers is expected to leave the New York Jets after a regime change involving the new head coach/general manager tandem of Aaron Glenn and Darren Mougey. According to Mina Kimes, he will remain in the AFC - just moving south this time.

On Monday's episode of NFL Live, Kimes touted the Tennessee Titans as the multiple-time MVP's ideal destination.

"(Las Vegas Raiders OC) Chip Kelly - don't see it happening. Kevin Stefanski, after trying to run an offense that's tailored his quarterback, he is not going in that direction again. But Brian Callahan, coming from Cincinnati, that was an offense that was very tailored to what Joe Burrow likes to do - sit in the gun and pick defenses apart," Kimes said.

But should that happen, Kimes said then there is one major area of concern the new general Mike Borgonzi needs to address - the offensive line.

"They would have to continue addressing that, because of Rogers being pressure sensitive at this point in his career, but that I keep going back to the Titans as the team that makes the most sense for him, purely from a football perspective."

Another AFC South team also mooted as a landing spot for Aaron Rodgers

The Titans are not the only AFC South team in line for Rodgers' services, however. The Sporting News' Vinnie Iyer also mentioned the Indianapolis Colts as a possible destination, given their doubts about Anthony Richardson's capability of being their franchise quarterback.

"The Colts are a bit of a wild card but make sense with offensive-minded Shane Steichen as their head coach. They are on the fence about Anthony Richardson as a franchise QB and might want to take a swing at Rodgers without a high-enough draft pick," Iyer wrote.

It must be noted that the fourth overall pick of the 2023 Draft had been benched early in the 2024 season after subbing himself out of a play, citing fatigue - only to regain the starting job after his backup Joe Flacco lost the ball six times during a two-game skid.

Other destinations mentioned include the Pittsburgh Steelers, whose tandem of Russell Wilson and Justin Fields are entering free agency, and the Las Vegas Raiders, who languished at the bottom of the AFC West with a division-worst rotation of Gardner Minshew, Aidan O'Connell, and Desmond Ridder.

