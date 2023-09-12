Aaron Rodgers' leg injury draws parallels from Kevin Durant's 2019 Achilles injury as Jets suffer massive blow

Aaron Rodgers' ankle injury drew parallels to Kevin Durant's 2019 Achilles injury from Emmanuel Acho. While we do not know the full extent of the injury, he is definitely ruled out for the game and it could be more. It is the worst case scenario for the Jets fans, who had been looking forward to the quarterback taking them to the next level.

It seemed to be a soft injury. After being tackled, Aaron Rodgers got up before going down again. The background that makes it worrying is that during the offseason, he injured his calf in practice. While he was ruled fit to come back from that, such niggles can linger and become more serious injuries.

A case in point is what happened with Kevin Durant when he was playing for the Golden State Warriors. He injured his calf while playing against the Houston Rockets. He missed nine postseason games but was rushed in time for the finals against the Toronto Raptors. It was deemed necessary with his team 3-1 down.

Coming into Game 5, much was expected of him. Instead, he aggravated the injury and ruputed his Achilles. The basketball superstar needed surgery to repair the damage. The Jets will be hoping that the situation with Aaron Rodgers is not as bad, but it does not look good for the moment.

How likely is Aaron Rodgers to have suffered an Achilles injury like Kevin Durant?

At the moment, nothing is known, so everything is speculation. But why people are comparing it to Kevin Durant's injury is because there is a good chance it could be Achilles. As NFL Insider Adam Schefter reported during the half-time break, the X-Rays came negative.

That means that there is no fracture, so something like Achilles becomes more likely. Aaron Rodgers' age, his calf injury in the offseason, the negative X-Ray, and him wearing the walking boot, all point to a possibility of a long injury.

With all the injuries being speculated, the bad news for the Jets fans is that most of them are season-ending. If that happens, they suddenly go from being one of the Super Bowl favorites to odds-on to finish bottom of the AFC East. The Buffalo Bills and the Miami Dolphins, especially after yeterday's Tua and Tyreek Hill magic, are now the favored teams. Such is the reality of the NFL.

The Jets got Aaron Rodgers to ensure they will not have to depend on Zach Wilson. However, there is every chance that is what the New York Jets will have to roll with.