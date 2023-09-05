“Aaron Rodgers lied about COVID”: Antonio Brown refuses to buy into Jets hype owing to $75,000,000 QB’s behavior

Aaron Rodgers' move to the New York Jets was not quite one that took the NFL by surprise, considering how long and drawn-out the saga was.

The whole trade took several months, with Jets GM Joe Douglas personally flying to Rodgers' $28 million mansion in Malibu to get the ball rolling.

Despite assembling a stellar roster with former Packers wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb, and ex-Vikings playmaker Dalvin Cook, Antonio Brown isn't convinced of the Jets' credentials.

Antonio Brown at Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets

Brown, who has been out of the league since his infamous jog off the field during a late-season game (against the Jets, incidentally), joined the 'It Is What It Is' show on Monday to talk all things NFL.

When asked about his thoughts on Aaron Rodgers' Jets, the former Steelers WR said:

“He lied about COVID. He told them he ain’t have no shot, they verified and he ain’t have nothing. I don’t know what he’s going to do for the Jets."

The controversial former wideout ended by saying:

"He’s going outside, everybody going outside in MetLife.”

Aaron Rodgers surprised the rest of the league this summer, agreeing to take a $35 million pay cut with the Jets to faciliate more roster moves to compete for a Super Bowl. The four-time NFL MVP will now earn $75 million guaranteed in New York, as opposed to the $110 million he was going to earn earlier.

Has Antonio Brown retired from the NFL?

On the same show, Brown addressed speculation that he was calling time on his pro football career. The former Steelers star said that he doesn't want to play for anyone in the league, stating that he feels like he's played himself for too long.

"How your knees set up, you only got a certain bit of cartilage. So I always wanted to walk away from the game and never let it pass.

"So for me, I'll probably just come back and own the team, be the first Black owner in the NFL. I think I did it all playing," Brown said.

Antonio Brown spews venom at Tom Brady for ruining his Super Bowl win by making it all about Gisele Bundchen

Brown dabbled in his fair share of controversy after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lifted the Lombardi Trophy by beating Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals.

The WR shared a moment with Tom Brady's then-wife (now ex-wife) Gisele Bundchen after the win, hugging her on the field.

Puzzlingly, Brown later posted a picture of himself with Bundchen, a move that invited the ire of NFL fans on Twitter. He later demonstrated the viral photo was indeed real by posting the whole video to the social media platform.

On 'It Is What It Is' this week, Brown addressed the controversy, saying:

"She was just looking in my eyes like, you know, as a man who, as a man. A woman opposed to being in your face. So to me, I'm like, you holding me two hands and you in my eyes."

Cincinnati Bengals v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

On Brady's reaction to the incident, Brown said that the seven-time Super Bowl champion didn't address their Super Bowl win, instead asking the WR to apologize to his wife.

"His wife hugging me on a moment, you know what I'm saying? But after the game, he don't call me and be like, yo, we won.

"His wife could have been drunk, saying it could have been whatever. He just called me like, man, apologize to my wife. No energy of like, 'Oh, man, we've been through so much, but we won it,' you know?"