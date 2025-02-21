Aaron Rodgers lists two conditions for new team as 4x NFL MVP prepares for life after Jets

Aaron Rodgers has laid out his terms to potential NFL suitors. The veteran quarterback has two stipulations for teams that could seek his services. When asked by TMZ what factors he’d consider when looking for his next team, Rodgers gave a short but concise response.

"If they want you, if they got a good team," Rodgers said (0:26).

On Feb. 13, Rodgers was released by the New York Jets after two seasons, although he missed nearly the entire 2023 campaign with a torn Achilles tendon. He turned 41 in December, and the 10-time Pro Bowler will likely be seeking his third NFL team, having previously featured for the Green Bay Packers before joining the Jets.

Rodgers has been a first-team All-Pro four times and was named to the league’s 2010s All-Decade team. He won his only Super Bowl with the Packers in the 2010 season, where he was named the MVP of the big game.

He went 5-12 last season behind center, throwing for 3,897 yards and 28 touchdowns, with a passer rating of 90.5.

Aaron Rodgers landing spots

Aaron Rodgers is from California, so it’s no surprise to learn that the LA Rams are one of the potential teams that could sign him for next season. On Thursday’s edition of ESPN’s SportsCenter, Jeremy Fowler provided some insight.

"I do think there’d be something there if, for some reason, the Rams move on from Matthew Stafford," Fowler said. "He lives in LA in the offseason. A lot of marketing opportunities in LA. So, it could certainly make some sense in that regard.

Rodgers played college football in his home state of California at Butte and the University of California. The San Francisco 49ers were his childhood team.

Despite Rodger’s excellent NFL resume, finding the right fit for him may be easier said than done.

There just aren’t a lot of teams that make sense for him, whether there’s a team that needs a quarterback but isn’t in contention, according to Fowler.

The Las Vegas Raiders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Cleveland Browns are supposedly all in the mix as well, though neither the Raiders nor Browns appear to be contending teams after missing the playoffs last season.

Pittsburgh lost in the Wild Card Round this past season and maybe moving on from Russell Wilson, who becomes a free agent on March 12.

