"I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point” - Aaron Rodgers speaks out on "healing" estranged ties with family

Over the past few years, it's been hard to keep Aaron Rodgers out of the spotlight. The Green Bay Packers quarterback has not been one to shy away from making a controversial comment, be it about his young wide receivers, his stance on COVID-19, or his own team's front office.

Being a four-time NFL MVP, there's very little the quarterback isn't questioned about. But conversations about his family have been somewhat off-limits for some time now. The Packers quarterback had earlier gone on record to state that relations with his family have not been ideal.

But in a recent appearance on the "Aubrey Marcus Podcast," Rodgers opened up about how he one day hopes to salvage the estranged ties with his family.

"I do believe in healing and I believe in the possibility of reconciliation at some point... But, it's a different journey for all of us, and to judge on the outside about what should be or what it should look like, or who's wrong or who's right, is just a game I've never wanted to play and still don't want to play."

Rodgers further went on to talk about the gratitude he has towards them thanks to his upbringing:

"The most important thing for me is deep love and gratitude for them, and for the lessons I learned, and for the way I was raised, and hope for the future... But, who knows what that future is gonna look like, when it's gonna look like, when time is gonna come."

Holding nothing but love and respect in his heart, Rodgers explained how he no longer has any bitterness about the matter:

"I have no resentment... I just have deep love and appreciation for the lessons that I learned, and the fact that if I hadn't been raised that way, all the good and all the frustrating, there's no way I'd be sitting here today."

Aaron Rodgers' brother went on record to share disappointment over estranged ties

Aaron Rodgers' brother Jordan shot to stardom thanks to his appearance on hit reality TV show 'The Bachelorette' back in 2016. Back then Jordan talked at length about the relationship with the Packers QB:

"Me and Aaron don’t really have that much of a relationship... It’s just kind of the way he’s chosen to do life and I’ve chosen to stay close with my family and my parents and my brother (Luke)... It’s not ideal and I love him and I can’t imagine what it’s like to be in his shoes and have the pressure he has, the demands from people that he has. Don’t have hard feelings against him, it’s just how things go right now."

Aaron Rodgers reaching out the olive branch could finally be the turning point in the family's tale. Now, which brother ends up reaching out to the other first, remains to be seen.

