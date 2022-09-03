"I've been enjoying football since I did ayahuasca" - Aaron Rodgers is loving life since using psychedelic drug  

Aaron Rodgers made headlines during the 2022 offseason when he made a shocking admission. He claims that he took the psychedelic drug ayahuasca prior to the start of the 2020 season, saying that it helped him improve his game.

Rodgers recently appeared on an episode of the Pat McAfee Show and discussed how he believes taking ayahuasca has benefited his career. McAfee asked him if he's been enjoying football more lately, and here's how Rodgers responded:

"I've been enjoying football since I did ayahuasca. So the last few years have been great."

McAfee jumped back in:

"Then we'll talk ayahuasca, because I've got a lot of questions. Your love of football though, since ayahuasca, why? New mindset, new vision on things, new look at things? Well, how come?"

Rodgers responded:

"Yeah. Mental health, bro. It starts with self-love and when you increase that, then you're able to pass that on more easily. And listen, the locker room is where the chemistry takes place. There's a lot of great things that happen on the practice field, and obviously in the game, and outside the facility is fun, and dinners and different things. But the locker room, that's the core of that connection."

Rodgers basically said that taking ayahuasca has helped his overall mindset. He also believes the chemistry he has gained through these relationships has had a direct impact on his performance in the NFL.

Aaron Rodgers has elevated his game to a new level since taking ayahuasca

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers also admitted to taking ayahuasca on a vacation in South America this offseason as well. He has appeared in two seasons with the Green Bay Packers since first taking the psychedelic drug, winning the NFL MVP in each of them.

While it's unclear if ayahuasca truly had any direct impact on his performance, there's no denying he's played incredibly since taking it. Over the last two seasons, he has combined to throw 85 touchdowns against just nine interceptions. He's completed 70 percent of his passes, and has exceeded 4,000 passing yards each season. He has been one of the best overall players in the league.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit The Pat McAfee Show and H/T Sportskeeda.

