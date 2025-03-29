Aaron Rodgers could make north of $40,000,000 a year, claims NFL insider

NFL insider Rich Eisen thinks Aaron Rodgers could land a massive deal with his next team. The quarterback remains in free agency after his release from the New York Jets.

Ad

On Friday's episode of "The Rich Eisen Show," the host discussed Rodgers' potential contract value. Eisen offered specific numbers regarding what the four-time NFL MVP might command on the open market despite being 41 years old.

"I think (Aaron Rodgers is) gonna start with a four. North of ($40 million)," Eisen said (06:33). "How about this? Two years $70 million, with incentives that can pop it up more."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

The speculation comes after Rodgers spent six hours meeting with the Steelers in Pittsburgh last week but left without signing a deal.

Either Aaron Rodgers plays for the Steelers or he retires

WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Previews - Source: Getty

ESPN's Adam Schefter questioned the delay during his appearance on ESPN Milwaukee on Thursday.

Ad

"We're speculating, but it shouldn't be that hard," Schefter said. "Either you want to play for the Steelers or you don't, right? What are we waiting for?"

Schefter added further doubt about Rodgers' intentions.

"I'm not convinced that he does (want to play)," Schefter said. "Until I hear him say, 'I want to play,' then I can tell people are asking that question about whether or not he wants to play."

Ad

The Steelers have positioned themselves for Rodgers by letting QBs Russell Wilson and Justin Fields depart in free agency. Wilson signed with the New York Giants while Fields joined the Jets, Rodgers' former team.

According to Sports Illustrated's report on Thursday, Rodgers reportedly has no issues with the value of Pittsburgh's offer. However, the Steelers are standing firm with only a one-year deal on the table.

The team traded for wide receiver DK Metcalf and gave him a $150 million contract extension, indicating its win-now mindset.

Ad

Pittsburgh faces a critical deadline. It needs Rodgers' decision before the NFL draft begins on April 24. Without clarity by then, it would enter the draft with a clear QB need — something teams typically avoid.

Some mock drafts project Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders potentially falling to the Steelers at No. 21. However, if other teams know Pittsburgh desperately needs a QB, it loses negotiating leverage.

While the Steelers signed Mason Rudolph from the Tennessee Titans, his limited experience (18 career starts over five seasons) suggests he's not viewed as the primary solution.

Ad

As SI noted, "The hold-up is a mystery." Rodgers' friends, including ESPN's Pat McAfee, have mentioned the QB's positive feelings toward Pittsburgh but offer no insight into his thinking.

Rodgers' options beyond the Steelers appear limited to retirement or hoping for interest from the Minnesota Vikings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

New York Jets Nation! Check out the latest Jets Schedule and dive into the New York Jets Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.