Russell Wilson sends clear message to Aaron Rodgers as Steelers move on from 10x Pro Bowler

Russell Wilson has finally found a new home and the 10-time Pro Bowler has reserved high praise for another former Super Bowl champion who may be his replacement for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In his introductory press conference with the New York Giants on Wednesday, Wilson said:

“Aaron Rodgers is a tremendous football player. He’s done some amazing things in this league.”

“I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to do some great things, too.”

The Steelers-Rodgers story is among the hot topics of the NFL right now as the four-time NFL MVP is still searching for a new team to call home. Meanwhile, Pittsburgh let Wilson move on to New York despite him posting a Pro Bowl campaign in 2024 and guiding them to the post-season.

“What I’m focused on is right now is what we can do here. That’s been my focus since I signed. Also, too, along the way is finding a place that will continue to believe in you, Wilson went on to say in his introductory conference.

Wilson will compete with Jameis Winston for the Giants's starting berth. Meanwhile, the Steelers, per reports, are still awaiting Aaron Rodgers’s decision. On Mar. 21, the former Green Bay Packers and New York Jets pivot spent six hours at the Steelers facility in what was said to be a positive visit.

Like Russell Wilson, Rodgers - who has made the Pro Bowl 10 times in his NFL career - has won a Super Bowl. Both were considered among the top free agents available before Wilson signed a one-year deal with New York on Wednesday worth $10.5 million.

"I feel he retires:" Crosby speaks on Steelers-Rodgers rumors

Aaron Rodgers is still on the market, and it is not sure he will become a Pittsburgh Steeler. The Steelers and New York Giants were considered his frontrunners, but obviously, the latter is not an option for the 41-year-old anymore.

One high-priced NFL defensive player believes this is the end of the line for Rodgers. On “The Rush Podcast” Saturday, Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby said:

“The fact that he’s not with Davante [Adams] and that he’s not not very familiar with Pittsburgh. I don’t know. I feel like he retires. He’s about 42 now.”

Crosby played with Davante Adams with the Raiders before reuniting with Rodgers and the New York Jets last season.

Aaron Rodgers has been an NFL starter since 2008 and registered 11 interceptions for the New York Jets in 2024 - the joint third-highest total in his NFL career. He previously hit the same mark during the 2010 season with the Green Bay Packers.

