Aaron Rodgers makes bold claim while promoting cryptocurrency

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has made a bold claim while out promoting cryptocurrency. He said it is the best way to beat inflation. The 38-year-old has long been an advocate of Bitcoin, and he attended the Bitcoin 2022 Conference and spoke about everything involved with the crytpocurrency.

Rodgers appeared at the conference with two other high-profile athletes in tennis superstar Serena Williams and NFL receiver Odell Beckham Jr. Rodgers, like Beckham Jr., convert some of his salary into Bitcoin last season.

Rodgers was asked about Bitcoin and gave advice to young college athletes and even NFL stars about building generational wealth through the cryptocurrency.

Rodgers said:

"And I would say to these young kids coming out, you know, when I was in college, we got a scholarship check and didn't go very far in Berkeley. But with the NIOs these guys are signing, to me, it makes sense to convert a portion of that into an opportunity like crypto and like Bitcoin, when it's money that you're really not, you know, not worried about otherwise you wouldn't see you know."

"Especially some of these young quarterbacks and star players making over a million dollars a year, you know, to live in college on scholarship. You know, it's not super expensive. So the opportunity to set some money aside for future gains and future generational wealth, I think it'd be something these kids would really want to get into. The Fed keeps keeps printing trillions of dollars, you know, the best defense against inflation, I believe is Bitcoin, and they will keep printing money."

Aaron Rodgers hoping for better 2022 season

NFC Divisional Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Green Bay Packers

After leading the Packers again to a 13-win season and the number one seed in the NFC, the 38-year-old again failed to make it to another Super Bowl appearance.

After being beaten by Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in 2020, the Packers were undone by the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round at Lambeau Field.

The Packers have lost the 38-year-old's favorite weapon in Davante Adams, who now calls Las Vegas home, along with Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who is now with the Kansas City Chiefs. Many think the Packers are significantly weaker on offense than last season.

Despite this, with a quarterback as talented as the 38-year-old, Green Bay will still be a force in 2022 but will be hoping to improve on last season's poor exit from the playoffs.

