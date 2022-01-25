"He's a fraud in the postseason" - Skip Bayless is tired of Aaron Rodgers' overrated playoff performances

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers came up short in the playoffs Saturday by once again losing to the San Francisco 49ers 13-10 in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Rodgers has led the Packers to the NFC's no. 1 seed for three straight seasons and failed to make the Super Bowl each time.

His lack of postseason success has caught the eye of countless sports analysts.

One analyst who has given Rodgers a hard time because of his lack of postseason success is Skip Bayless, co-host of the Fox Sports One show Undisputed. Bayless spoke on Undisputed Monday and called Rodgers the biggest fraud in NFL history.

“I’m going to go off this game, I’m going to give him 75% of the blame because he had the better team. He had the healthier team. He was playing at home with number one seed home-field advantage to the Super Bowl. And you had your late chances to put this game away and you did not do it right on cue, actually, predictably. Which is why using the trended after the game was Aaron Fraudgers, not my nickname, but I wish I thought of that, because that's basically what I've been calling him for 10 years on TV. He is a fraud in the postseason. He is overhyped and completely overrated in the postseason.”

Bayless didn't let Rodgers off the hook for losing when he had home-field advantage. Bayless applauded those who gave Rodgers the nickname "Aaron Fraudgers," as he's never been a believer in the Packers quarterback.

Aaron Rodgers lack of postseason success is a blemish on his career resume

Whether you agree with Bayless or not, there's no doubt Aaron Rodgers' lack of playoff success has been one thing hurting his legacy. Bayless mentioned that Rodgers is 7-9 in his last 16 postseason games and pointed out that many of his wins came against inferior opponents.

Aaron Rodgers has just one Super Bowl to his name. Eli Manning and Ben Roethlisberger have two Super Bowls apiece, for comparison's sake.

It's impossible to question how talented Rodgers is. But his consistent drop in play from the regular season to the postseason is puzzling.

His completion percentage is .6% lower in the playoffs than in the regular season. His quarterback rating is also 4.4 points lower.

The Packers and Rodgers are at a crossroads now. Davante Adams, Randall Cobb and Za'Darius Smith are just three of the Packers' most notable players that may leave in the offseason.

Aaron Rodgers likely won't want to return to the Packers if they aren't contending. Whether he requests a trade or walks away from the sport is one of the most crucial storylines of the offseason.

