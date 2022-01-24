"Can Rodgers throw to anybody beyond Davante Adams?" - Colin Cowherd rants about the Green Bay QB's weaknesses

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers had a dysmal night at Lambeau Field after suffering a shock playoff exit against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday. The number one seed in the NFC crashed out of the playoffs with Rodgers and the offense only managing to score 10 points in their 13-10 defeat.

The loss raised questions over Rodgers' future in Green Bay and in the NFL, with fans calling out the quarterback on social media for his under-par performance. And Colin Cowherd took aim while speaking on his own podcast, The Colin Cowherd Podcast, questioning Rodgers' ability to spread the ball around his offense. He said:

“This (the loss to the 49ers) is on Aaron. Can he throw to anybody beyond Davante Adams, ever?

"Um, this is one of my knocks on Aaron for years. Aaron doesn't throw interceptions and he knows he's not going to have as many trophies as Tom (Brady), he's never going to be as likable as Favre or Peyton Manning, he won't have as many records as Drew Brees.

"So, Aaron is really into his passer rating and his lack of interceptions. That's the thing he's gonna end up with, right, like that's the one thing he's the most remarkable passer rating guy, he doesn't throw interceptions. And he plays like it, he plays like he's protecting it.

"I thought he was super conservative in the second half of this game. He was trying not to lose.”

Does Aaron Rodgers throw to Adams too much and what does his future look like?

This regular season, he has thrown 37 touchdowns. 11 of these were to wide receiver Davante Adams, just under 30%. In 2020, he threw 48 touchdowns with 18 to Adams, which is 37.5%. In the previous two seasons, he has thrown 85 touchdowns, with 29 to Adams, a total of 34%.

Now, throwing one in three touchdowns to your best wide receiver doesn't seem like he's just throwing the ball to Adams. He's just throwing the ball to the best player on the team. And who can blame him?

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers now head into the off-season projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap, the NFL’s second most challenging off-season position behind only the New Orleans Saints. Packers now head into the off-season projected to be $44.8 million over the salary cap, the NFL’s second most challenging off-season position behind only the New Orleans Saints. https://t.co/CSJUHfvKTd

He may well have thrown his final touchdown pass to not only Adams, but to any receiver, be it in Green Bay or any other franchise in the NFL.

