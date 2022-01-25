"Got exactly what they deserved" - Rex Ryan had no sympathy for Packers after heartbreaking playoff defeat

Two years ago, the Green Bay Packers fell short against the San Francisco 49ers. The result of that game set the stage for Saturday's rematch, in which the 49ers won 13-10.

Unlike the game from two seasons ago, the Packers got out to an early lead this time. However, as the snow began to fall in the second half, so did the Packers' lead. By the end of the night, the green on the field was gone, as were Green Bay from the playoffs.

As the divisional game was on Saturday, a lot of attention on Monday has been focused on the Chiefs' last-second drive over the Bills. But former NFL coach and current NFL analyst Rex Ryan wanted to make sure Aaron Rodgers and the Packers got their moment. Speaking on Get Up, Ryan didn't mince words. According to Ryan, the team earned this loss.

"They got exactly what they deserved," Ryan said. "I hated the pick on Jordan Love... We've seen the ripple effect the last two seasons anytime you get to a championship game... You're one game away from the big one... So what you do, you try to get better and go for it, sell out. We're watching the Rams sell out, aren't we?"

"We're watching these guys," he continued. "That's what you do. You go for a championship and all they got is a scout team quarterback [in Love]."

Ryan then proceeded to put Rodgers in the fold, pointing out that Green Bay will no longer be their division's "big dogs" after Rodgers "is going to walk out of that door."

"Congratulations!" Ryan exclaimed. "Could he [Rodgers] have used Justin Jefferson or another receiver in there? I promise you he could have... but they're getting what they deserve. And guess what, Green Bay? This man [Rodgers] is going to walk out the door. You [Green Bay] are no longer going to be the big dogs in that division."

What will happen to Green Bay Packers if Aaron Rodgers leaves?

If Rodgers has any pride, he's not going to take this first-game loss sitting down. If he doesn't leave, all of the talk about leaving was purely talk. Basically, Rodgers was clear about setting a higher standard for the team this season. Green Bay regressed.

StaceyDales @StaceyDales Robbie Gould with the game winning field goal to beat the Packers:



“Damn that feels good!”



Jimmy Garoppolo finding him for the embrace:



“You’re a f*cking legend man!” Robbie Gould with the game winning field goal to beat the Packers:“Damn that feels good!”Jimmy Garoppolo finding him for the embrace:“You’re a f*cking legend man!” https://t.co/89UIc57rST

The quarterback sounded serious about leaving before, but after the loss, he doesn't have a choice. The loss to the 49ers reeks of the Patriots' loss to the Titans in 2019 that ultimately became Tom Brady's last game in New England. Rumblings before about the roster leading up to a regression after years of headbutting led Brady out the door. It happened in New England and it is happening in Green Bay.

After Brady left, the Patriots became mortal. Two years later, while getting better, the Patriots are still a mortal franchise. Green Bay are on this path and will not be the same if Rodgers walks out the door this year. But unlike the Patriots, Green Bay have a wasteland of a division. If the Packers fall out of grace, there isn't another franchise with clear-cut power that could take the reins.

Daire Carragher @DaireCarragher If this is the end for Za'Darius Smith in Green Bay (it sure looks like it), I’m glad he got one last sack at Lambeau.



He poured his heart and soul into the Packers since Day 1. A lot more great football left in him. If this is the end for Za'Darius Smith in Green Bay (it sure looks like it), I’m glad he got one last sack at Lambeau. He poured his heart and soul into the Packers since Day 1. A lot more great football left in him. https://t.co/7UjHvIlh4H

Meaning, the Packers could fall, rebuild, and take back control before anyone else grabs power in the NFC North. No matter what happens post-Rodgers, the results will be fascinating.

