Aaron Rodgers makes feelings known on retiring as Packer while delaying Steelers decision

There is still a cloud of uncertainty looming over Aaron Rodgers' NFL career. He was released by the New York Jets following an underwhelming two-season campaign. The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly interested quarterback. However, the 41-year-old has also admitted that retirement is a possibility.

Last Saturday, Aaron Rodgers was on stage with American recording artist Mike. A fan asked Rodgers about the possibility of retiring with the Green Bay Packers if given the chance. He spent 18 seasons with the team and led them to glory in Super Bowl XLV. Rodgers responded: (Start at 1:10:43)

"You know I've thought about that and I don't understand what the reason for that is. At the same time, I grew up a Niner fan and most of my favorite players retired as a Niner. Jerry Rice, who went to three other teams, he came back and retired as a Niner," Rodgers said.

"So I understand the cool thing about it. But if I didn't do it, would it make a difference in how I'm viewed in the Packers' eyes?"

Rodgers then confidently stated that his spot in the Packers' Hall of Fame is secured and that the team has a special place in his heart.

"When I retire, in four years I'm going into the Packer Hall of Fame," Rodgers continued. "May or may not get my number retired-whether they do or not that's fine. But in four years I'll be in the Packer Hall of Fame....

"There's a lot of love from me and how I feel about the team. If I do or if I don't, I don' think it should be a difference. I'm not sure yet. If they approach me about it, I probably would."

While Rodgers' time in Green Bay did not end well as he demanded a trade out, his status as a Packers legend is undeniable. Apart from leading the team to a Super Bowl, he also won four MVPs and holds multiple franchise records.

NFL insider opens up about 'next logical checkpoint' for Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers are still awaiting a response from the 4x NFL MVP. As a backup, they drafted Will Howard this year to compete with Skylar Thompson and Mason Rudolph.

NFL Insider Tom Pelissero opened up about what could be the next move for Aaron Rodgers this offseason. On Friday's episode of the Rich Eisen Show, he stated that minicamp would be the next checkpoint for the quarterback to finalize a decision.

"We've already gotten to what I believe to be the midnight point several times already with Aaron Rodgers," Pelissero said. "It was the start of league meetings when things are moving and the Steelers are making decisions and they're having to answer questions about it."

"He's missed some of the offseason program, he's missing OTAs starting next week. Mini camp would be the next logical checkpoint here."

The situation surrounding Rodgers' remains with little clarity. Only time will tell if he returns for another season or decides to hang up his cleats altogether.

