Aaron Rodgers makes feelings known about "specimen" Ashton Jeanty, claims star RB “passes the eye test”

Ashton Jeanty is, without a doubt, the best running prospect of the 2025 Draft class and one of the best ever. He has drawn plenty of praise from many players and coaches, including multiple-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, the latest one to do so.

Ad

On Thursday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, Aaron Rodgers said of the Boise State phenom (without mentioning him by name):

“I did see the running back from Boise State, he was at UCLA, the day that DK (Metcalf) and I worked out. He is a specimen. He is well put together. … I think he's probably going to go top-10, and the eye test? He passes the eye test, for sure."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ashton Jeanty himself had two days ago on the show, discussing how his "conversations" with various NFL teams had been going:

"(They) have been great. Especially, you see what Saquon (Barkley) was able to do and bring his team on the way to the Super Bowl. But a lot of teams have a need for a running back, a workhorse that can take most of the load. There's a real value in that position."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

ESPN insider weighs in on how Ashton Jeanty can revitalize running backs' prominence in the NFL

Contrary to popular perception, the NFL hasn't always been a so-called "passing league". In the 1960s, running the ball was the prefered offensive strategy; and it was only with the introduction of stringent defensive contact rules that the offensive balance shifted away from the ground and towards the air.

Ad

Even then, outliers continued to persist into the the 1990s, most notably the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, with Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith respectively. Meanwhile, the last running back drafted first overall was Ki-Jana Carter, whose career was derailed by injuries.

Hwever, for Ben Baby, the Cincinnati Bengals' ESPN insider, Ashton Jeanty could be the latest to aid in the revival of highly dominant running backs - a trend exemplified by the performances of Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley last season:

Ad

"The perceived downfall of the running back has been exaggerated. Jeanty and the rest of this year's running back draft class will help reflect how much value the position brings in the modern NFL, especially as offenses shift further toward a dynamic rushing game."

The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. ESPN will provide most of the televised coverage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Andre Castillo Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.



Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.



If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.



Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.



Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling. Know More

Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles