Aaron Rodgers makes feelings known about "specimen" Ashton Jeanty, claims star RB “passes the eye test”

Ashton Jeanty is, without a doubt, the best running prospect of the 2025 Draft class and one of the best ever. He has drawn plenty of praise from many players and coaches, including multiple-time MVP Aaron Rodgers, the latest one to do so.
On Thursday's episode of Pat McAfee's eponymous show, Aaron Rodgers said of the Boise State phenom (without mentioning him by name):
“I did see the running back from Boise State, he was at UCLA, the day that DK (Metcalf) and I worked out. He is a specimen. He is well put together. … I think he's probably going to go top-10, and the eye test? He passes the eye test, for sure."
Ashton Jeanty himself had two days ago on the show, discussing how his "conversations" with various NFL teams had been going:
"(They) have been great. Especially, you see what Saquon (Barkley) was able to do and bring his team on the way to the Super Bowl. But a lot of teams have a need for a running back, a workhorse that can take most of the load. There's a real value in that position."
ESPN insider weighs in on how Ashton Jeanty can revitalize running backs' prominence in the NFL
Contrary to popular perception, the NFL hasn't always been a so-called "passing league". In the 1960s, running the ball was the prefered offensive strategy; and it was only with the introduction of stringent defensive contact rules that the offensive balance shifted away from the ground and towards the air.
Even then, outliers continued to persist into the the 1990s, most notably the Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys, with Hall of Famers Barry Sanders and Emmitt Smith respectively. Meanwhile, the last running back drafted first overall was Ki-Jana Carter, whose career was derailed by injuries.
Hwever, for Ben Baby, the Cincinnati Bengals' ESPN insider, Ashton Jeanty could be the latest to aid in the revival of highly dominant running backs - a trend exemplified by the performances of Derrick Henry and Saquon Barkley last season:
"The perceived downfall of the running back has been exaggerated. Jeanty and the rest of this year's running back draft class will help reflect how much value the position brings in the modern NFL, especially as offenses shift further toward a dynamic rushing game."
The 2025 Draft will be held from April 24 to 26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay. ESPN will provide most of the televised coverage.
