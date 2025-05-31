Aaron Rodgers minicamp status in doubt as NFL insider reveals lack of commitment

If he'll sign with Pittsburgh, Aaron Rodgers may not have much time to acclimate himself to his new team and surroundings. The Steelers are still awaiting his decision if he'll join the team, and his participation in minicamp is in doubt.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero gave an update on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Saturday.

“I have been told that (Aaron Rodgers) has not affirmatively told the Steelers that he is coming,” Pelissero said.

The team's OTAs ran from last Tuesday-Thursday and will resume again next Tuesday-Thursday. Meanwhile, the mandatory minicamp is set to start on June 10, with Rodgers still not officially committed to the team.

“There’s all these signs that he has not affirmatively said, ‘Hey, June 9, book me the ticket, I’m coming in, and I’m going to join this team,'" Pelissero said. "That has not happened as of this point.”

The Steelers and their fans have been waiting for weeks to hear from the four-time NFL MVP, who would likely slot into the QB1 role should he put pen to paper.

As things stand, Mason Rudolph seems to be at the top of Pittsburgh's depth chart, with Will Howard and Skylar Thompson as the other quarterbacks on the roster. Rudolph is 9-8-1 all-time as a starter, including eight wins during his first stint with the team.

Steelers center with a subtle message for Aaron Rodgers

While the Pittsburgh Steelers front office continues to play the waiting game, one of the players who could see a lot of Aaron Rodgers if he joins had a subtle message for him.

Zach Frazier, the expected starting center of Pittsburgh next season, shared it with Athlon Sports on Saturday.

“It’s not up to me, so I don’t really know,” Frazier said. " ... Chemistry is important, I’ll say that.”

Last season, Frazier was named to the PWFA All-Rookie Team.

Rodgers was released by the New York Jets in February. He was previously linked to the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings and Steelers.

Pittsburgh’s preseason begins on Aug. 9, when it travels to EverBank Stadium to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

