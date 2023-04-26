Aaron Rodgers mural: Green Bay artist pays special tribute to Packers legend after Jets trade

Aaron Rodgers' time with the Green Bay Packers has finally come to an end.

As the quarterback begins another chapter in his career, Packers fans will have to say goodbye. After all, irrespective of any issues, Rodgers spent 18 years with the team. Fans, of course, have chosen their own way to bid adieu.

Just hours after the New York Jets' trade was announced, popular local Green Bay artist Beau Thomas painted over the mural he drew in 2021.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"End of an Era…#aaronrodgers #aaronrodgersmural," they wrote.

The time lapse covered up the original art, which had Rodgers wearing a golden crown with the words "King of the North" written on the side. Boyz II Men's "It's So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday" played in the background, perfectly capturing the vibe of the video.

“As a lifelong Packers fan and resident of Green Bay, I really appreciate what the team does and means for our community,” Thomas said in 2021. “Rodgers has brought us so many great moments and victories throughout his years here. This was my way to celebrate him, his success and to say ‘thank you.'”

In the end, the colorful mural was just a black wall.

Aaron Rodgers penned emotional goodbye after Jets trade

Aaron Rodgers was nothing but thankful for the love he has received from fans at Green Bay. Even though the Jets promised him different things at this point in his career, the 39-year-old couldn't forget what the Packers had given him.

Rodgers shared a throwback photo of him with his jersey, taking fans back to the very beginning of his journey. In his post, Rodgers mentioned not being able to express himself properly as he bid goodbye.

"Our incredible fans, the state of Wisconsin, the thousands of players that I crossed paths with, the incredible men and women who work for the organization, and the amazing people who I got to meet along the way, in one post with 10 pictures, but I hope you read this and feel my heart and soul, filled with love, joy, and peace about my time in green and gold. 💚💛".

Drafted at the age of 21, Aaron Rodgers almost grew up with the team. He didn't fail to thank anyone involved, mentioning everyone from his fans and teammates to his guys in the equipment room.

New York Jets introduce quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Wednesday.

As the 2023 season nears, the Jets continue to hope for a Super Bowl win with Rodgers on board.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes