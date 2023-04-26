Before he signed with the New York Jets, Aaron Rodgers took some time off to unwind again. This would give the QB some time away from the stressful world, especially as he joins another team.

While on The Daily Show, actress and correspondent Desi Lydic spoke on Rodgers' ayahuasca consumption. As per Lydic, Rodgers could have done fine by just closing his eyes.

Furthermore, Lydic added that she doesn't think Rodgers going away is actually helping him in any way.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Aaron Rodgers decided to go to the Jets after spending four days in complete darkness, which, first of all, you can just close your eyes. But also, this guy does ayahuasca. And I got to say, I don't think it's working".

She added:

"Imagine taking a substance that opens your mind to the deepest mysteries of the universe, and you come out going, 'Whoa, I should do the same job but in a different city'. It seems like such a waste of time. He's doing all this weird stuff. His poor brain is probably like, can we just go back to concussions?”

While not everyone might agree with Rodgers' methods, the 39-year-old has been invested in soul healing, retreats, and ayahuasca for some time.

Aaron Rodgers hosted his own retreat in Costa Rica days before trade

New York Jets introduce quarterback Aaron Rodgers

In a recent IG post, actor Mehcad Brooks (also Jax from Mortal Kombat) revealed Rodgers' Costa Rica retreat. Apparently, the QB and a group of friends went away to consume ayahuasca.

Rodgers has previously admitted to consuming the same.

"Gravity is the most powerful and ubiquitous force in the universe. Not only did it pull primordial matter together at the beginning of time, it is also the reason you can find centering in the great stillness of present awareness," the actor wrote.

While he added more details, Brooks also thanked Rodgers for setting everything up.

"Thank you @aaronrodgers12 and @aubreymarcus for setting this retreat up at the perfect time and in the perfect way. We are here to heal ourselves, we are here to heal our society and relationships, we our here to heal our lineages."

As per Rodgers, the substance has allowed him to help love himself. Furthermore, it does not fall under substances prohibited by the NFL. As a result, Rodgers cannot be fined or suspended for the same.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes