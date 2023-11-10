New York Jets superstar Aaron Rodgers is no stranger to making headlines for unconventional reasons. From his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine to supporting an anti-vaxxer's Presidential campaign, and picking a fight with Travis Kelce, the four-time NFL MVP has little restraint when airing his controversial opinions.

Rodgers' teammates aren't immune to his idiosyncrasies.

The former Packers icon once left teammate DeShone Kizer stunned with his comment about the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center on 9/11. Another former teammate, Packers' David Bakhtiari, who shares a good rapport with the quarterback, was left demanding answers after the Jets superstar's latest odd moment.

During the Jets' Monday Night Football loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, Rodgers was filmed carrying a peculiar box while on the Jets' sideline. While attempting to pick it up, a beaker with a clear liquid spilt on the turf, which the quarterback quickly hid back in the box. Bakhtiari reposted the video on his X account and captioned it:

"I need answers Aaron Rodgers?! Wtf is this? It looks like a big triangular beaker I’d use in science class."

Rodgers is yet to respond and will likely keep what was inside the beaker a secret, but it appears the bottle was a rare tequila.

Aaron Rodgers Achilles injury update: Jets QB pumps the brakes on return timeline

New York Jets' Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles on debut with new team

Rodgers also caused a frenzy when he was caught on a hot mic telling Chargers' Derwin James that he'll return from his Achilles injury "in a few weeks". He then proceeded to squash the report himself during his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, telling the podcast host:

"I didn't realize that was gonna get caught there. Obviously, that was said with a little tongue in cheek there. It'd be nice to be back in a couple of weeks. That's probably not anywhere near a realistic timeline."

He added that his return to the field is "more than a couple of weeks" away.

How much money do the Jets owe Aaron Rodgers?

New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers' maiden voyage with the Jets sank in devastating fashion, but that won't affect his bank balance. After being traded to the Jets, the quarterback signed a reworked two-year, $75 million fully guaranteed contract, that paid him $1.83 million as base salary and $35 million as a signing bonus for the 2023 season.

In 2024, the Jets will pay Rodgers another $35 million as a signing bonus and $3.1 million in salary. Rodgers will earn $75 million guaranteed until the end of the 2024 NFL season.