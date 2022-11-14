"Aaron Rodgers OWNS the Dallas Cowboys" - NFL fans roast Dak Prescott and team after OT loss against struggling Packers

When the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys met earlier today, Dak Prescott and company were supposed to defeat Aaron Rodgers and team handily, based off form alone.

The Dallas Cowboys came into this game with a 6-2 record. The Packers were having one of their worst seasons in recent memory and were down 3-6 heading into Week 10.

While the Cowboys were gunning for the playoffs, with the Minnesota Vikings playing as they are, the Packers looked well and truly out.

Everything pointed towards a blowout for the Dallas Cowboys. Alas, it was not meant to be for America's favorite team, as they succumbed to a Packers team that scored all of nine points against the Lions the week before.

NFL fans on Twitter were quick to remind the Cowboys of their struggles against Rodgers and the Packers and they did not hold back.

🎅🏻 @DeOneAndShawnly Aaron Rodgers OWNS the Dallas Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers OWNS the Dallas Cowboys.

Ross Uglem @RossUglem the degree to which aaron rodgers and the packers own the dallas cowboys is TRULY epic the degree to which aaron rodgers and the packers own the dallas cowboys is TRULY epic

David Helman @davidhelman_ Aaron Rodgers is still the Cowboys’ boogie man. He improves to 8-2 against Dallas, as Green Bay rallies from a 28-14 deficit in the second half.



Inconsistent night from the Cowboys’ offense, flat night from the Cowboys’ defense. Their most blah game of the year. Aaron Rodgers is still the Cowboys’ boogie man. He improves to 8-2 against Dallas, as Green Bay rallies from a 28-14 deficit in the second half.Inconsistent night from the Cowboys’ offense, flat night from the Cowboys’ defense. Their most blah game of the year.

Brett Kollmann @BrettKollmann Death.

Taxes.

Aaron Rodgers beating the Cowboys. Death. Taxes. Aaron Rodgers beating the Cowboys.

Ahmed/The Ears 🇸🇴 @big_business_ Aaron Rodgers deadass inventing new ways to beat the Cowboys, insane to watch. Aaron Rodgers deadass inventing new ways to beat the Cowboys, insane to watch.

Peter Bukowski @Peter_Bukowski We are going to have to check the NFL bylaws to make sure Aaron Rodgers can legally own both the Bears and Cowboys We are going to have to check the NFL bylaws to make sure Aaron Rodgers can legally own both the Bears and Cowboys

Jason Maples @JJMaples55_MST Cowboys need to retire number 12 when Aaron Rodgers retires



That's how bad it's been Cowboys need to retire number 12 when Aaron Rodgers retiresThat's how bad it's been

Michael Fabiano @Michael_Fabiano Aaron Rodgers stinks all season. Decides to go back to his MVP form against he Cowboys. Of course. Aaron Rodgers stinks all season. Decides to go back to his MVP form against he Cowboys. Of course.

Vendrick @LaVendrickS The Cowboys see Aaron Rodgers and just lose all common sense The Cowboys see Aaron Rodgers and just lose all common sense

Saad Yousuf @SaadYousuf126 All Aaron Rodgers needed to break out of this season-long slump was play against the Cowboys All Aaron Rodgers needed to break out of this season-long slump was play against the Cowboys 😂

The first half of the game was even with both teams scoring a couple of touchdowns in the second quarter. That led them to a 14-14 score at halftime.

But when Dak Prescott led the Cowboys out in the second half and scored 14 unanswered points in the third quarter, the Packers seemed cooked. Aaron Rodgers, however, is still an all-time great and one should never count him out.

He led the fourth-quarter comeback with two touchdowns as the Packers rallied to level the game 28-28 at the end of regulation time.

Overtime commenced with Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys failing to score when it mattered the most. But Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to field goal territory, which they converted to get a 31-28 win.

Aaron Rodgers shines against the Cowboys again but Dak Prescott fails when it matters the most

The Dallas Cowboys seem to be the one thing that can perk Aaron Rodgers up even when he is going through his worst career slump.

He has played the Cowboys 10 times and won eight of those matchups in his career. He has thrown 19 touchdowns and just two interceptions in those games.

In his last seven games, he is 6-1 against the Dallas Cowboys.

Sportskeeda Pro Football @SKProFootball

🤠 🧀

#DALvsGB

#DallasCowboys #GoPackGo Green Bay was down 28-14, and the Packers, led by a 3 TD game from rookie WR Christian Watson, forced OT and got the win!!!🤠 🧀 Green Bay was down 28-14, and the Packers, led by a 3 TD game from rookie WR Christian Watson, forced OT and got the win!!!🤠 🧀#DALvsGB#DallasCowboys #GoPackGo https://t.co/CQiT7pI1lr

On the other hand, Dak Prescott had the chance to showcase his mettle today and failed.

With a 4th-and-4 in overtime, Mike McCarthy elected to go for another first down instead of trying for a long field goal that had a chance of being missed. On a crucial play, Dak Prescott needed to make it count.

Instead, he threw an incompletion that gave the Green Bay Packers a great field position to go for the game-winning field goal.

NFL Injuries: Find out about Matthew Stafford's injury update: What happened to the Rams' QB?

Poll : 0 votes