Aaron Rodgers paints himself as free speech crusader after going through ‘a lot of s—t’: “I’m on the right side of history”

The New York Jets' playoff hopes suffered a potentially fatal dent after their Week 13 loss to the Atlanta Falcons, but Aaron Rodgers' potential return is enough to pique the fans' attention.

Rodgers suffered what was considered at the time a season-ending Achilles tear in the Jets' season-opener against the Buffalo Bills, which was set to sideline him for a year. Initially, it was believed that the quarterback would need a perfect recovery to suit up in Week 1 of the 2024 season. However, he confidently claimed that he would return before the 2023 season ends courtesy of an innovative surgical procedure, and surprisingly, he might achieve his lofty goal.

The Jets opened up a 21-day practice window for Rodgers, meaning he can practice with the roster for 21 days while still on the injured reserve list without his presence counting against the 53-man roster. His 21-day window ends on December 20th, four days before the Jets' home game against the Washington Commanders.

On the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers spoke about his incredible recovery. He said:

Will Aaron Rodgers play in Week 16 against the Commanders?

Jets' Aaron Rodgers during his debut for the franchise

Aaron Rodgers' stunning recovery from a torn Achilles is impressive, however, the New York Jets quarterback is likely to fall short of his goal of playing again this season.

The Jets are 4-8 and will face the Houston Texans and the rampant Miami Dolphins in their next two games. They will likely be out of the playoff picture by the time Rodgers' 21-day practice window ends. If the Jets can't earn a spot in the playoffs, there's no incentive for the team to field Rodgers and potentially risk him suffering another severe injury, jeopardizing the 2024 campaign.

The Jets are unlikely to allow Rodgers to play this season. He might be activated and suited up to stand on the sideline, but the 40-year-old quarterback starting a game this season is not a possibility the team would consider.