Aaron Rodgers picks side in Kobe Bryant vs. LeBron James NBA GOAT debate [WATCH]

Aaron Rodgers has been in the spotlight since signing his contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers in June. The quarterback confirmed that he will play in the 2025 NFL season, following a break in the offseason.

Ad

On Monday, a video of Rodgers at an event went viral when a fan asked his opinion on picking either LeBron James or Kobe Bryant.

Although Rodgers did not answer verbally, he made his feelings clear on his choice. The four-time MVP QB wore a Bryant T-shirt and flaunted it to the fan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here is the video of the incident:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Bryant won five NBA championships during his 20 years in the NBA with the LA Lakers before retiring in 2016. He died in a helicopter crash in January 2020, along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Meanwhile, James has won four NBA championships. He won two with the Miami Heat, one with the Cleveland Cavaliers and one with the Lakers.

James, who is 40, recently announced that he will return to the NBA next season for his 23rd year in the pro league.

Ad

Rodgers is in a similar predicament.

Aaron Rodgers' 2025 season with the Steelers could be his final one in the NFL

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers - Source: Imagn

Although Aaron Rodgers signed his contract with the Steelers in June, the 2025 season could be his last in the NFL.

Ad

Last week, Rodgers appeared on the "Pat McAfee Show" and hinted that his first season with the Steelers could be the final season of his pro career.

"That's why we just did a one-year deal -- Steelers didn't need to put any extra years on that or anything," Rodgers said. "This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I've had. I mean, I've played freaking 20 years, you know?

Ad

"It's been a long run, and I've enjoyed it. What better to place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win."

Rodgers played the first 18 years of his career with the Green Bay Packers and won the Super Bowl with them in 2011. He spent the past two seasons with the New York Jets.

Aaron Rodgers will be entering the 21st season of his career next season with the Steelers. It will be interesting to see whether he can potentially finish on a high with another Super Bowl ring.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More