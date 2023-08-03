New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers seems to be having the most fun playing football than he has in a long time. After his move from Green Bay to the Big Apple, there were some concerns over the four-time NFL MVP's move.

But since his first practice, Rodgers seems like a different person and looks to have a superb relationship with just about every player on the roster. Oh...and that includes fellow quarterback Zach Wilson.

As the Jets gear up to play the Cleveland Browns in the NFL's Hall of Fame game, Rodgers took to his Instagram and posted a rather embarrassing picture of Wilson to wish him a happy birthday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

We barely saw this type of thing in Aaron Rodgers' final few years with the Packers. But like Tom Brady, who found a new lease on life with the Buccaneers, it appears that the same has happened to Rodgers.

It is highly unlikely that Rodgers will see any game time in the preseason, which means he will have more time on his hands to create more pictures like this one for his fellow teammates with birthdays coming up.

Can Aaron Rodgers lead Jets to the playoffs?

New York Jets Training Camp

Given how stacked the Jets roster is, one would want to hope so. After being in a playoff position last season, before the ugly collapse, many are bullish on what the Jets' offense can look like with Aaron Rodgers at the wheel.

Of course, it isn't exactly easy to come to a new team and hit the ground running. Let's not forget that it took Brady half a season to get things right in his first year as a Buccaneer.

But we get the sense that Rodgers doesn't have that kind of time. The Jets and their fans want to win and win now.

Getting out of the division that also harbors the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins is a tough task, but the Jets have the roster capable of winning it.

It will be a fascinating watch to see how Rodgers and the Jets go about their business this year. With the quarterback seemingly in the best headspace he has been in for a long time, things appear to be on track.