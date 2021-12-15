Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers QB provides latest update on toe injury

As the NFL reaches the final stages of its regular season, few potential absences would be more impactful than that of Aaron Rodgers. The Green Bay Packers quarterback isn't on the NFL's growing list of COVID-related absences but has remained on the medical ledger, thanks to an injured toe. He was said to have aggravated the injury during Sunday's 45-30 victory over the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers offered an update on his injured toe during his regular sowing with Pat McAfee

#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE "The toe was definitely hurting after the game Sunday.. it's not gonna be a problem & it's not gonna stop me from playing" ~ @AaronRodgers12 "The toe was definitely hurting after the game Sunday.. it's not gonna be a problem & it's not gonna stop me from playing" ~@AaronRodgers12#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE https://t.co/CVuByHnU5Y

The injury was one of several topics discussed on Rodgers' regular appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. In a statement that launched a thousand sighs of relief...namely those of Packer fans and those preparing for fantasy football playoffs with his passing in tow...Rodgers said that the toe was "not going to be a problem" in the immediate future.

"The toe was definitely hurting after the game (on) Sunday, but it is what it is," Rodgers told McAfee and A.J. Hawk. "It's not going to stop me from playing; it's just pain management. I'm going to keep playing and probably not practice a whole lot, unless there's significant improvement."

Rodgers mentioned that the Packers' late bye week was "great." It helped to, somewhat, alleviate the pain. He also said he feared no retaliation or loss of competitive advantage through his public declaration that his toe could be broken if an opponent were to step on it.

"That's not out of the realm of possibility, I totally understand that, (but) I also felt the need to revise a story that was there about me having lesions on my feet. Because of that, I shared more information about the specifics of my injury," Rodgers said. "I get stepped on all the time. I got a Band-Aid on my shin because I got kicked in the shin. That's just kind of standard in playing football. You're going to get stepped on. You're going to get rolled up on, kicked, whatever. Most of the time, unintentionally. Every now and then, it's borderline based on the heat index of your toes."

Rodgers capped off the toe discussion with a humorous warning to McAfee and Hawk, declaring that "If we keep talking about my toes, you can bet that Rex Ryan's going to be watching."

With Arizona's loss on Monday, the Packers (10-3) have emerged victorious in a three-way tie for the NFC's lone postseason bye that also involves Tampa Bay. Rodgers has obviously played a huge role in the Packers' success, currently leading the NFL in passer rating at 108.8, on pace to lead the league in that category for the second consecutive season. Another big task awaits the Packers on Sunday, as they face a major interconference test on the road against the Baltimore Ravens (4:25 p.m. ET, Fox).

