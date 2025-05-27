Aaron Rodgers’ QB1 readiness questioned as Ryan Clark’s ex-teammate denies “drastic gap” with Mason Rudolph

After all the chatter around Aaron Rodgers potentially joining the Pittsburgh Steelers, it seems like the team might move forward without him. Mason Rudolph will likely be their starter if the four-time NFL MVP does not sign the dotted line. However, Ryan Clark's former teammate, Bryant McFadden, believes that Rudolph is not a bad choice.

Despite having a failed season in Tennessee, the Steelers decided to bring back Rudolph. He had a good season in 2023, leading the team to win in all three games he started. But many believe that Pittsburgh might not make a playoff run without Rodgers.

Speaking on "CBS Sports HQ," McFadden said:

"I think with Aaron Rodgers, I realistically see nine to 10 wins. 10 being best-case scenario. If Mason Rudolph is the guy moving forward, I see, best-case scenario, nine, potentially eight, seven wins. So that's not a drastic gap of separation when you look at numbers. But clearly, if you win nine, 10 ballgames, you have an opportunity to get into the playoffs." [H/T: Steelers Depot]

NFL insider believes waiting for Aaron Rodgers will be a waste of time for the Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to host their first OTA this Wednesday. With uncertainty still looming over Aaron Rodgers' next move, the team is moving forward with Mason Rudolph as their starter for the time being.

NFL insider Nick Wright believes that this might cause a commotion in the Steelers' offensive lineup. He thinks that the players were likely preparing to play with Rodgers and might struggle to adapt to Rudolph.

"The Steelers have OTAs tomorrow. Is anything positive gonna come of that from the offensive side of the ball? If you're a Pittsburgh Steeler, are you really trying to get on the same page with Mason Rudolph? Does timing matter?"

He added:

"Is anyone on the Steelers' offense going to be able to think as if this is important? How could they? What do the coaches do? Be like, 'Well, Mason's our quarterback.' How do they message it? Do they lie to him? Do they say, 'Okay, we all know our real quarterback's not here.' How do they do it? It's a waste of time."

It'll be interesting to see who finally becomes the starting quarterback of the Steelers when the 2025 NFL season kicks off.

