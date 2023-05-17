Heading into the 2014 wild card round of the playoffs, Aaron Rodgers had a lot going on, including a rumor about his sexuality.

As the former Green Bay Packer was getting ready to face the San Francisco 49ers in the first-round of the playoffs, there were rumors floating around that claimed Rodgers was homosexual.

ESPN Milwaukee radio show host Jason Wilde asked Rodgers if he'd heard the rumors floating around about him being gay, and Rodgers quickly shot them down, saying that he liked women.

Rodgers said:

"Yeah, I’m just going to say I’m not gay. I really, really like women. That’s all I can say about that."

Rodgers then went on to say that there's always silly stuff going around in the media that athletes tend to not worry about.

"Well, I mean there’s always going to be silly stuff out there in the media that you can’t worry too much about, and I don’t. We just keep on trucking, and I like the way my … I think there should be professional is professional and personal is personal, and that’s just how I’m going to keep it."

While the world is becoming more accepting of homosexuality, there haven't been too many instances in the NFL where a player had identified as homosexual. While Rodgers was rumored to be homosexual, he quickly shot down the false narrative that was being put out there.

Aaron Rodgers will be preparing for his 19th season with a new team

New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' days as a member of the Green Bay Packers are over. After spending 18 seasons and winning a Super Bowl with the Packers, Rodgers was traded to the New York Jets in a blockbuster deal this off-season.

Many compared the late career change of teams to Tom Brady's, when he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Peyton Manning's, when he joined the Denver Broncos.

The 38-year-old Rodgers will look to win his and the Jets' second Super Bowl. They finished last season with a 7-10 record, which was last place in a highly-competitive AFC East.

They've added WRs Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman, and Randall Cobb this off-season. They've also added Rodgers' former offensive coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett.

The Jets are hopeful that Rodgers is able to give them, at least, one Super Bowl during his tenure in New York.

