Aaron Rodgers raises stakes in Jimmy Kimmel beef: "I'm not stupid enough to accuse you without concrete evidence"

Aaron Rodgers isn't done arguing with Jimmy Kimmel. The television show host threatened legal action after the star quarterback claimed that Kimmel didn't want the Jeffrey Epstein documents to be disclosed, hinting that his name would be on there.

Once again on the Pat McAfee Show, where Rodgers is a regular and has a platform to speak on anything he wants, the former NFL MVP spoke on his issues with Kimmel.

Rodgers said:

"There's excitement about when the corruption anywhere gets exposed, and people who are accused of these heinous crimes get exposed that will be nice... I totally understand how serious an allegation of pedophilia would be. So for him to be upset about that, I get it."

His understanding stopped there, as he went on to intimate once again that the television host has something to do with Epstein's island:

"I'm not stupid enough to accuse you of that with absolutely zero evidence, concrete evidence. That's ridiculous. Because those are on the list. And this one, I think we can agree on that, at minimum, there should be an inquiry into their involvement, especially if they went to the island, and in maximum, there should be investigation into it."

Rodgers also said that he hopes people will give the "same type of energy" to these crimes when the information does come out and names are associated. The documents have been revealed in some capacity, and a search did not turn up Kimmel's name.

Aaron Rodgers doubles down on Jimmy Kimmel feud

Aaron Rodgers was threatened with a lawsuit over his insinuation that Jimmy Kimmel was associated with Jeffrey Epstein. Kimmel took exception to that and said he'd argue with the New York Jets QB in court if he continued.

Aaron Rodgers didn't back down

Now, Rodgers had doubled down, saying he wouldn't accuse anyone of such a thing without any evidence. The search through the Epstein documents didn't turn anything on Kimmel up, but Rodgers believes he has proof.

It is unclear how this will unfold, especially after ESPN got involved with the Pat McAfee Show being host to one of their other employees' name being brought up in connection to sex crimes.

In any case, Kimmel is not taking any of this lying down. The talk show host roasted Rodgers last night on his show, saying:

"Aaron Rodgers has a very high opinion of himself. Because he had success on the football field, he believes himself to be an extraordinary being. He genuinely thinks that because God gave him the ability to throw a ball, he's smarter than everyone else."

Kimmel added that he believes Rodgers is "too arrogant to know how ignorant he is."

"They let him host jeopardy for two weeks. Now he knows everything. I think Aaron Rodgers has the right to express any opinion he wants to but saying someone is a pedophile is not an opinion, nor is it trash talk."

Kimmel's friend Howard Stern also took notice of the ongoing controversy.

Stern said on his own show:

"What the f**k is with Aaron Rodgers? What a f**king vicious thing to say. You know what it is? When someone's not witty and they're in a feud with someone, nowadays what they do is they just make up s**t about you. They make up conspiracy theories. F**king outrageous."