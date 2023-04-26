Aaron Rodgers has been unveiled as the New York Jets quarterback after months of negotiations between them and the Green Bay Packers. While the move is seen as a great one for the team, it presents a big challenge for Zach Wilson.

Months ago, Wilson was quizzed about his thoughts on the Jets bringing in a veteran quarterback. The position has been a problem area for the last two or more decades for New York and Wilson responded by saying he will make the veteran's life hell.

Well, that veteran is now Aaron Rodgers and how did the former Packer respond to Wilson's comments at his introductory press conference?

Rodgers said (via Ari Meirov):

“He’s going to make my life hell in practice, and I’m going to make his life heaven off the field.”

Ari Meirov @MySportsUpdate Aaron Rodgers to reporters on Zach Wilson’s famous quote that he’d make a veteran QB “hell in practice.”:



Now for most fans, there isn't a way that Wilson could make Rodgers' life hell in terms of football as the former No. 2 overall pick hasn't exactly set the world on fire with his play.

Wilson is 8-14 in his career and hasn't had a season completion percentage over 55.6, so he won't exactly put pressure on Rodgers for the starting role.

Aaron Rodgers' signing could prove useful to Zach Wilson

Detroit Lions v New York Jets

To say that Zach Wilson has had an indifferent start to his NFL career is an understatement. The signing of Aaron Rodgers can be seen as both good and bad for the 23-year-old.

It's bad due to the fact that Wilson will realistically no longer have a shot at the starting job. But the upside is that he can learn from a future first-ballot Hall of Famer during his time in New York.

Wilson is only two years into his career and it is likely that Rodgers will have, at most, three years in the league after the trade to New York.

With every game and practice, Wilson will get to learn from Rodgers and when the time comes that the former Packer retires, Wilson could theoretically step in as the starter.

For now though, he has to be content with sitting behind Rodgers and he must do all he can to soak up every little bit of knowledge that Rodgers wants to give him.

