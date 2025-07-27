Aaron Rodgers reveals emotional reason behind joining Steelers for 1 more NFL season

Aaron Rodgers had a disastrous two-season stint with the New York Jets after joining them in 2023. He missed out on his entire debut campaign due to an injury. Last year, the 4x NFL MVP could only muster a 5-12 record with the team. This led to the Jets parting ways with the Super Bowl XLV champ.For weeks, there was an air of uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers' future in the league. Rumors suggested a possible retirement despite the interest shown by the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, in June, the quarterback decided to join Mike Tomlin's team on a one-year deal.During an interview with the NFL Network on Saturday, Aaron Rodgers revealed why he decided to join the Steelers after weeks of stalemate.&quot;I fell in love with this game when I was six years old,&quot; Rodgers said. &quot;And I wanted to have that closure and give back to the game one more time the way it's given to me. As I thought about my life, really everything special in my life is because of this game. And that's not hyperbole.&quot;The relationships that I have, the friendships that I have, the people that are really important in my life, the money and the fame and the good part of those and the good feeling is because of this game. I love this game, and I want to give back to it one more time and have fun with it. And I just feel like this is what I was supposed to do.&quot;Last month, on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers stated that this upcoming season is possibly his last hurrah.&quot;Yeah, I'm pretty sure this is it. That's why we did a one-year deal,&quot; Rodgers said.Mike Tomlin shares his true feelings about Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf connection during training campThe Steelers also acquired WR DK Metcalf this offseason. During Friday's training session, both players made a solid connection for a touchdown play.Mike Tomlin was questioned about this play during an interview with the press. The Steelers' HC stated that this is what he had in mind when acquiring Rodgers and Metcalf.&quot;That's what I anticipated,&quot; Tomlin said. &quot;You know, I'm not going to throw a pep rally. That's what I expected. That's what I envisioned all summer.&quot;With all the changes to the roster, the Steelers are looking to end their postseason curse and finally make a run for the Super Bowl. They begin their 2025 campaign with a showdown against the Jets in September.