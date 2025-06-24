Aaron Rodgers reveals getting in touch with Mike Tomlin to lock in Steelers deal before minicamp

Aaron Rodgers landed in Pittsburgh 17 days ago, and it turns out Mike Tomlin played a major role in sealing the deal. Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers gave fans a peek behind the curtain on his move to the Steelers.

Ad

“I had conversation with Mike T every single week,” Rodgers said. “And it was really through those conversations that this became a reality. I think most people who come to the Steelers talk about one of the reasons, being Mike T and I can say that was right at the top, just the conversation that we had felt like you talking to an old friend, honestly.”

Ad

Trending

Rodgers also gave a shoutout to Steelers owner Arthur Rooney II.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Arthur is a great man, and really enjoyed conversations with him during the process and out there at mini camp,” Rodgers said.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

The four-time MVP signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers on June 7, with $10 million guaranteed and another $5.85 million in incentives if he hits the jackpot, including a Super Bowl ring and a fifth MVP trophy.

Also read: NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers strolling Malibu beach solo as Steelers QB keeps mystery wife under wraps

Former Jets QB discusses Aaron Rodgers' fit in Steel City

Mark Sanchez is keeping it honest regarding Aaron Rodgers’ move to Pittsburgh, and he isn’t sugarcoating the challenge ahead. Rodgers, fresh off a rocky stint with the Jets, inked a one-year deal with the Steelers just before the minicamp.

Ad

The NFL great will be hoping to prove he’s still got MVP magic left, but Sanchez, a former Jets QB himself, isn’t convinced the fit will be smooth.

“He’s got to kind of be in this blue-collar town,” Sanchez said on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday (Timestamp: 02:25). ... “There’s an us-versus-them mentality when you’re with the Steelers. ... The only thing that bridges that gap is his production.”

Ad

Ad

Rodgers went 5-12 last season, which won’t fly in Mike Tomlin's team. Sanchez believes Rodgers' play down the stretch in 2024 showed glimpses of his old self, and that what the Steelers are banking on. As things stand, the Steel City might be Rodgers' last stop and redemption shot.

Also read: Insider makes feelings clear on Aaron Rodgers' Steelers era with 4x NFL MVP "not getting chance to play general manager"

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Prasen Prasen is an NFL/College Sports analyst at Sportskeeda. A B.Tech/Civil Engineering graduate, he has two years of experience writing content.



For Prasen, providing historical angles relevant to the story is important, as it can give the reader useful information and help them relate it to the present. He thinks this keeps the content unique rather than just a bland reporting of facts. Prasen believes in fact-checking and researching relevant information as per the headline and context. He hates clickbait or misleading the reader.



A fan of the Colorado Buffaloes since Deion Sanders took over as coach, Prasen expects Coach Prime to make the Buffs a national championship contender. Nick Saban is his favorite all-time coach, while Baker Mayfield and Caitlin Clark are his favorite players. Prasen considers Vince Young coming up clutch for the Texas Longhorns in the dying seconds of the 2017 national championship game against the USC Trojans as the most iconic moment of all time.



Per Prasen, College Sports is competitive and garners attention but it is just the beginning, where a student-athlete can show their skills and potential to make it to the big leagues. When he is not researching and writing, Prasen’s hobbies include pursuing higher studies and playing sports. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.