Aaron Rodgers reveals getting in touch with Mike Tomlin to lock in Steelers deal before minicamp

Aaron Rodgers landed in Pittsburgh 17 days ago, and it turns out Mike Tomlin played a major role in sealing the deal. Appearing on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday, Rodgers gave fans a peek behind the curtain on his move to the Steelers.
“I had conversation with Mike T every single week,” Rodgers said. “And it was really through those conversations that this became a reality. I think most people who come to the Steelers talk about one of the reasons, being Mike T and I can say that was right at the top, just the conversation that we had felt like you talking to an old friend, honestly.”
Rodgers also gave a shoutout to Steelers owner Arthur Rooney II.
“Arthur is a great man, and really enjoyed conversations with him during the process and out there at mini camp,” Rodgers said.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
The four-time MVP signed a one-year, $13.65 million contract with the Steelers on June 7, with $10 million guaranteed and another $5.85 million in incentives if he hits the jackpot, including a Super Bowl ring and a fifth MVP trophy.
Also read: NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers strolling Malibu beach solo as Steelers QB keeps mystery wife under wraps
Former Jets QB discusses Aaron Rodgers' fit in Steel City
Mark Sanchez is keeping it honest regarding Aaron Rodgers’ move to Pittsburgh, and he isn’t sugarcoating the challenge ahead. Rodgers, fresh off a rocky stint with the Jets, inked a one-year deal with the Steelers just before the minicamp.
The NFL great will be hoping to prove he’s still got MVP magic left, but Sanchez, a former Jets QB himself, isn’t convinced the fit will be smooth.
“He’s got to kind of be in this blue-collar town,” Sanchez said on The Dan Patrick Show on Thursday (Timestamp: 02:25). ... “There’s an us-versus-them mentality when you’re with the Steelers. ... The only thing that bridges that gap is his production.”
Rodgers went 5-12 last season, which won’t fly in Mike Tomlin's team. Sanchez believes Rodgers' play down the stretch in 2024 showed glimpses of his old self, and that what the Steelers are banking on. As things stand, the Steel City might be Rodgers' last stop and redemption shot.
Also read: Insider makes feelings clear on Aaron Rodgers' Steelers era with 4x NFL MVP "not getting chance to play general manager"
Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.