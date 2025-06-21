NFL fans react to Aaron Rodgers strolling Malibu beach solo as Steelers QB keeps mystery wife under wraps

Super Bowl XLV champion, Aaron Rodgers, made two major decisions this offseason. After parting ways with the Jets, the quarterback agreed to play for the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal following a long stalemate.

Ad

The second big decision Aaron Rodgers made, he announced casually during a team practice. The quarterback claimed that he had gotten married 'a couple of months' ago to a woman who has not yet been revealed to the world.

Now, the Steelers quarterback and his romantic relationship have once again become the talk of the town. On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers was seen taking a stroll down Malibu beach. He donned a white vest and blue shorts while walking barefoot in the sand.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, the quarterback's mysterious wife was nowhere to be seen.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

After Rodgers' solo Malibu beach stroll went viral, fans on social media shared their reaction.

"She lives in Canada, you wouldn't know her," one fan commented.

"If you're not seeing her, you definitely know she's part of the family now," another fan said.

"He only sees her on the weekeneds," this fan stated.

"She doesn't have a phone or email address either. He's protecting her from globalists," another fan wrote.

Ad

"Couples are allowed to do things by themselves," this fan said.

"He's not hiding his wife from the world he's hiding the world from his wife," one fan commented.

In December 2024, Aaron Rodgers appeared on the 'Pat McAfee Show,' where he revealed that he was dating a woman named Brittani.

"I actually order all mine online," Rodgers said while talking about Christmas shopping. So I was worried, because there was one package left for my girlfriend, Brittani, that hadn't showed up yet. So I was waiting on this to show up."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Aaron Rodgers brother Jordan had no idea about the quarterback's wedding

The 4x NFL MVP does not have a strong bond with his family. In 2022, Rodgers did not attend his brother Jordan's wedding with reality TV star JoJo Fletcher.

According to a report by the New York Post, Jordan Rodgers had no idea about his brother's secret wedding. A source close to Jordan and JoJo stated that he learned about it through social media and that the couple was not invited to the wedding.

Ad

"Jordan and JoJo didn't go to the wedding and don't even know anything about Brittani," the source said. "What they've heard is secondhand from his parents (Ed and Darla)."

Apart from his off-field drama, the main highlight for Aaron Rodgers this year will be his performance for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Some experts and analysts project him to be the key to helping Mike Tomlin's team end their playoff losses and compete in the Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.