Aaron Rodgers reveals he is pro-life but blasts government for trying to interfere with medical decisions - "I don't want the government to tell me I can't smoke a cigar"

Aaron Rodgers has been far from mum on political issues since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Most famously, he misled the public about his vaccination status. That piece of information was almost forced out of him. But the quarterback now has an overt opinion on another controversial topic: abortion.

Speaking on Bill Maher's "Club Random" podcast via TMZ, the quarterback compared abortion to smoking cigars. Basically, his argument was that he leaned pro-life but also didn't want the government controlling any aspect of his health. In a round-about way, the quarterback said he was pro-abortion.

In other words, he said he leans pro-life but ultimately wants to keep the government out of as many health decisions as possible. Here's how he put it:

"As much as I might lean pro-life, I don't want the government to tell me I can't smoke a cigar. I can't have a drink of alcohol. I can't choose my own medical decisions. And if I'm a woman, don't f**king tell me what to do."

Aaron Rodgers went on to claim that he shouldn't get to choose for someone else how they handle their health. As such, the government shouldn't be able to enforce a stance on abortion:

"Like whether or not I agree with what you decide to do, who cares. And the government should not have a decision that infringes upon my own personal freedoms."

Aaron Rodgers' recent controversies

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is no stranger to being at the center of controversies, especially over the past couple of years. It started when the quarterback decided to hold his employer hostage and hold out for the entire 2021 NFL offseason.

He hinted that he wanted to play elsewhere but was clear in wanting more of a voice with the organization on player choices. He got neither of those things, and agreed to return to Green Bay for what was supposed to be one final run in 2021.

In the middle of the season, the quarterback became a national talking point in connection to his stance on not getting vaccinated for COVID-19.

After the season ended, Aaron Rodgers buried the hatchet with his team and signed a new deal that runs through 2026. Rodgers has now waded into another controversial conversation about abortion. How it plays out remains to be seen.

