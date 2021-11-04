Fantasy Football Week 9: What to do if I have Aaron Rodgers? Tips to replace QB after he tests positive for COVID-19

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially out for Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. The Green Bay Packers star sitting out this week’s fantasy matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs takes away a lot of luster from this highly-anticipated matchup. More importantly, his absence robs fantasy football managers of a top option at quarterback who would've been up against a porous Kansas City defense.

Fear not, fantasy football managers. If Rodgers is on your roster, there are several options out there to plug and play in his place in hopes of salvaging your weekly matchup.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



More here: #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19.More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q… #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19. More here: nfl.com/news/packers-q…

Aaron Rodgers replacements in Fantasy Football for Week 9

#1 - QB Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers

The most obvious replacement for Aaron Rodgers is his real-life replacement, Jordan Love. The second-year signal-caller will step in right away and should have the services of all three of the Packers’ top wide receivers who missed last week’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Wide receiver Davante Adams, the top option, should come off the COVID-19 reserve list on Thursday if he tests negative. Love will also look at running back Aaron Jones' way in the flat, and the Packers will certainly look to get back up running back A.J. Dillon more involved to keep the pressure off of Love.

For fantasy purposes, expect Jordan Love to fill in nicely but not match Aaron Rodgers’s usual production. Two passing touchdowns without any turnovers would be the expectation for the day.

Grab Love off your free agent wire now while you still can. At best, Jordan Love will fill in for one week; at worst, Aaron Rodgers will have to be held out for two weeks, and Love will have two starts against two good matchups (Chiefs this week and Seattle Seahawks in Week 10).

#2 - QB Taysom Hill, New Orleans Saints

The season-ending injury to Jameis Winston last week will open the door for Taysom Hill to step in as the starting quarterback for the New Orleans Saints.

Assuming Hill passes his concussion protocol, expect the dual-threat quarterback to be a viable fantasy option against the Atlanta Falcons. Wide receiver Michael Thomas is out for the year. While that is terrible news for the team, it frees them to plan for the rest of the season without relying on him.

Running back Alvin Kamara will continue to be the offense's focal point, but Mark Ingram and Taysom Hill can help carry the load.

As a running quarterback, Hill is the proverbial cheat code at the quarterback position in fantasy football. If you didn’t grab him off of waivers after MNF on Week 8, then make sure you get him to replace Aaron Rodgers.

Look for Hill to have at least one passing and one rushing touchdown to give you a solid fantasy floor in scoring at the quarterback position.

#3 - QB Mike White, New York Jets

For fantasy managers who might not have the top 3 options listed above, Mike White is a decent candidate to replace Aaron Rodgers for one week on your fantasy team.

The New York Jets play the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday Night Football, so managers need to pick him up and immediately slot him in the starting quarterback position. Zach Wilson is expected to play Week 10 versus the Buffalo Bills, so this week may be the last chance to ride out White’s potential to put up surprising fantasy numbers for the second week in a row.

The Colts’ passing defense is beatable as they have given up 19 passing touchdowns this season, which is second worst in the league behind the Washington Football Team. Mike White is most likely on your wire as a free agent, so scoop him up before tomorrow night’s game. He's the dark-horse candidate to replace Aaron Rodgers in your fantasy lineup.

#4 - QB Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears look like they are opening up more rushing opportunities for Justin Fields. This extra option will open up fantasy scoring opportunities for league managers needing a streaming quarterback to replace Aaron Rodgers in their lineup this week.

Justin Fields may still be a free agent in your league even after the waiver wires ran last night. The Bears’ matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers is beatable. The Steelers have allowed quarterbacks Baker Mayfield, Geno Smith, Teddy Bridgewater, and Aaron Rodgers to have fantasy-relevant days against their defense.

Quarterbacks are averaging roughly 18.0 fantasy points per game against the Steelers defense. Justin Fields is a solid option to fill in for Aaron Rodgers in Week 9.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar