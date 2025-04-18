  • home icon
  Aaron Rodgers ripped by NFL journalist for 'moaning' about paying for cross-country flight despite $381,000,000 career earnings

Aaron Rodgers ripped by NFL journalist for 'moaning' about paying for cross-country flight despite $381,000,000 career earnings

By Andre Castillo
Modified Apr 18, 2025 03:06 GMT
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers - Source: Getty

Aaron Rodgers has amassed a fortune for himself throughout his NFL career, having earned $381 million. However, his recent antics have been slammed by an NFL journalist.

Speaking on Pat McAfee's eponymous show on Thursday, the multiple-time MVP condemned the New York Jets organization for making him fly to the team facilities just to inform him of his impending release:

"I figured that when I flew across country to my dime there would be a conversation."

One person who showed unhappiness at his comment was Saad Yousuf, Dallas Cowboys writer for The Athletic. Writing on his social media account, he said:

"If Jets told Rodgers on the phone, he would have bemoaned the disrespect towards him, to be informed on a phone call. And he's (expletive) about "on my dime" for a domestic flight?? The man with a career-earnings (not counting many lucrative sponsorships) at ~$381 MILLION?? GTFO 😂"
Aaron Rodgers still unsure about retirement, reveals asking price

In the same interview, Aaron Rodgers elaborated on his future in the NFL, saying that he was considering any and all possibilities, including retirement. He also revealed that should he continue playing, he would be very modest in his monetary demands - ideally $10 million for one year:

"I've been straight up from the start with these teams from the start... I told every single one of the teams I talked to it ain't about the money... I don't care. I never once said I need a multi-year deal (or) $30 or $40 million per year. That's absolute (explicit)."
But will it be at the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom he has been most heavily linked? And when do they expect a decision? According to him, he will make it on his own timeline, when he feels like doing so:

"This is my life now ... I've been up-front with them about that... I don't think it's fair to the Steelers or anyone while I'm dealing with a lot off the field. I want to keep the lines of communication open."
And sticking to that team, he revealed the details of his meeting with head coach Mike Tomlin:

"He's more than I even thought from afar, as far as the type of person he is. I have a lot of respect for what he's accomplished in the league... Personally, I wanted to see what it was like there at the facility, meet Omar [Khan] in person, just get a glimpse, a snippet of what life would be like in Pittsburgh."

Back at the Jets, they have settled on Justin Fields as their new starting quarterback.

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo

Andre Castillo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda who holds a Bachelor’s degree in English and Master’s degree in Journalism. He has over seven years of working experience and has also covered MMA with FanSided, wrestling with The Sportster, and automobiles with Hot Cars.

Andre follows the New York Jets and the Washington Commanders, mostly because he likes their colors. His favorite position is tight end, and players like Mark Andrews and Travis Kelce have always drawn Andre's attention when watching a game. Bill Belichick is his favorite coach, and his all-time favorite Super Bowl is the XLII edition, when the underdog New York Giants upset the then-undefeated New England Patriots.

If he can change one moment in NFL history, it will be from the NFC Championship Game in January 2019. In that game, a highly controversial no-call cost the Saints what would have been Drew Brees' second Super Bowl visit, where he would have faced Tom Brady and the Patriots.

Andre is always on the lookout for fresh perspectives in a story and ensures complete factual accuracy by double-checking all information before using it in his articles. He has an innate understanding of how to present information in an efficient and compelling way.

Outside the writing realm, Andre is a professional licensed teacher. His hobbies include watching UFC, MotoGP, playing the piano, and travelling.

