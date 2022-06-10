LOOK: Aaron Rodgers reportedly dating new GF 'Blu of Earth' just months after Shailene Woodley split

Aaron Rodgers apparently has a new love interest after months of speculation whether he and Shailene Woodley have broken up. The Green Bay Packers star quarterback is now reportedly linked to Blu of Earth. Ms. Earth changed her birth name from Charlotte Brereton to Blu of Earth and describes herself as a “witch” and a “medicine woman.”

Alyssa Proffitt @alyssamacktruck Debated whether or not to post these but I just can’t get over the joy this brought to my daughter. Thank you Aaron Rodgers she will never forget this! @AaronRodgers12 Debated whether or not to post these but I just can’t get over the joy this brought to my daughter. Thank you Aaron Rodgers she will never forget this! @AaronRodgers12 https://t.co/1QqIdQsbpv

Ms. Earth has a large Instagram community of 77.5 thousand followers on the social media platform. Blu of Earth’s has extensive work in the entertainment industry with events such as the MTV Movie Awards, the Academy Awards, and the Grammys.

Rodger’s new relationship is a stark change from this time last year when he was engaged to actor Shailene Woodley. The qaurterback and Woodley dated for about a year, which included an engagement after seven months of dating.

Blu of Earth’s influence and presence on social media will almost certainly grow as more news of her relationship with the superstar seeps into the wider media outlets.

In an Instagram post from April 2022, Ms. Earth reflected on herself and on a wider level of philosophical thought.

Her Instagram post showed her poetic side:

"The winds of change are upon us – do you feel it? On an individual level and a collective level."

It continued:

"During times of great change – surrender, stillness and softening is our greatest ally."

It concluded with:

"See you on the other side family. Thank you for being on this journey of life with me."

Aaron Rodgers faces new challenges on the football field

Rodgers is nearing the end of his prolific NFL career. With one Super Bowl win, the quarterback will seek a second title to cap a surefire Hall-of-Fame football career.

He enters the new season as the deeply entrenched starting quarterback of a Green Bay Packers offense that will be missing star wide receiver Davante Adams.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders where he will be united with Fresno State college teammate Derek Carr. To replace him, the Packers will have Sammy Watkins, Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers, and Christian Watson.

Watson was the 34th overall pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft. Sammy Watkins is the lone free agent signing after the Packers lost both Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

We will see how they get on when the 2022 NFL season kicks off later this year.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far