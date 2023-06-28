The only thing talked about as much as Aaron Rodgers' gridiron prowess is perhaps his rather vibrant dating history. The QB who recently finalized a much-anticipated trade to the New York Jets has had multiple partners over the years.

After his highly publicized breakup with former fiancé Shailene Woodley, it was rumored that Aaron Rodgers had found a new love interest in Charlotte Brereton, better known as Blu of Earth.

The former Green Bay Packers star had been linked to the influencer and podcaster for some time. While neither side ever confirmed these reports, there were clear hints from both parties about their short-lived relationship.

The reason for their breakup is unknown, but it seems what happened in Peru may have played a major role in how things panned out.

The influencer was reportedly stuck in Peru for several days back in December last year amid a nationwide civil unrest movement.

Blu had taken to Instagram to voice her frustration over not being able to leave the country due to travel restrictions imposed by local authorities at the time.

It was, however, later that she seemed to take a veiled dig at the Packers star. Taking to social media once again, she posted an Instagram story that hinted at trouble brewing between the two:

"In challenging times like this, it's those who show up in support who are the real MVPs. It's all bulls*** till it's tested in the fire".

Rodgers, who was then the reigning two-time league MVP is likely to have taken note of Blu's remarks. The QB has since been linked with Mallory Edens, daughter of Wes Edens who is incidentally a co-owner of NBA franchise Milwaukee Bucks.

Aaron Rodgers catches the eye of famous celebrity hairstylist

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the most talked about bachelor in NYC. Ever since completing his move to the Jets, the QB has been making a number of public appearances.

Recently, he took to Instagram to promote a watch company that he endorses. The post has since gone viral and A-list celebrity hairstylist Riawna Capri clearly seemed to take note.

Taking to the comments section she wrote "Okay" accompanied by three fire emojis. It seems that everyone wants a piece of A-Rod in the Big Apple.

