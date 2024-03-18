Stephen A. Smith has come out and slammed CNN after the network reported a story about Aaron Rodgers allegedly believing in Sandy Hook conspiracy theories. It cited Pamela Brown, a reporter for the network, of recollecting an interaction in 2013, at the Kentucky Derby, where the quarterback reportedly insinuated that there was a coverup around the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Stephen A. Smith has now come out and questioned why it is being reported after a decade. He said,

"Now for me, in interest of fairness, I would ask this of the CNN reporter and CNN as a network; why are we hearing about this just now if this is what transpired in 2013? How is that happening? If you're in the news business, how is something relevant 12 years later when you never mentioned it 12 years ago?"

The TV personality said that if the quarterback was the vice-presidential running mate for RFK Jr., the independent candidate for President of the United States in the 2024 Elections, then such a report might be warranted. But because the Jets player is not yet in such a position, Stephen A. Smith believes CNN needs to come out with further evidence. He added,

"I understand that Aaron Rodgers may be a VP running mate of RFK Jr., but he isn't yet. And if he isn't yet then what would be the reason for bringing this up now? And if you're going to bring this up now where is the evidence? Because I got news for you!"

Stephen A. Smith continued with that theme by saying that after the quarterback issued his statement, the onus was now on the network and journalist to respond.

"After Aaron Rogers issued his statement, the burden is on Miss Pamela Brown, the burden is on CNN. Where's your evidence? You reported allegations of Aaron Rodgers being associated with a conspiracy theory that denies the killings, the murders of elementary school kids in Sandy Hook Elementary School. Where's your evidence? That's where the onus lies now."

The Jets' star's statement is embedded below, for context.

Stephen A. Smith finds CNN report hard to believe based on personal interaction with Aaron Rodgers

Stephen A. Smith said that what CNN accused the quarterback of was extremely serious and could have harmed his NFL career. Saying that his spoken interactions with the Jets quarterback over the years made him skeptical, the TV personality said,

"But if Aaron Rogers is guilty of such a thing, if the NFL threw his a*s out… if the New York Jets wanted nothing to do with him, I wouldn't blame them. There are certain lines you just don't cross and that would be crossing the line. I just find it very difficult to believe that Aaron Rodgers would do something like that… Not the Aaron Rogers I've spoken to periodically over the years. I don't see that."

Stephen A. Smith concluded by reiterating that the network now has to come out with further proof to justify the allegations, after the quarterback's public statement, adding,

"I find it very hard to believe but I don't know neither do the rest of us, but the onus is not on Aaron Rodgers now because he issued his statement. Now the onus is on CNN to show us proof since you put that story out for the world to see. Period."

It remains to be seen if the network or the journalist will respond to these demands.