Aaron Rodgers won't say no to tequila? Packers QB speaks Spanish after Packers' win

Aaron Rodgers has won his last eight Monday Night Football games. So what do you do after a hard-fought primetime victory?

Well, apparently, the answer to that is 'drink tequila'.

Rodgers was doing an interview in Spanish for ESPN Deportes following the 35-17 win against the Detroit Lions during Monday night, and he was asked to give Señor Cheesehead's sombrero to Aaron Jones, his nephew.

Rodgers hilariously responded that Jones could have the sombrero as long as the quarterback had the tequila.

Now we know Aaron Rodgers is a tequila guy 😆



Now we know Aaron Rodgers is a tequila guy 😆



https://t.co/xBrLRGZNo1

Winning the game is always a good feeling and that's not the first time that the quarterback speaks Spanish during a Monday Night Football broadcast. He did the same thing back in 2019:

Rodgers is also a well-known tequila lover, even in awkward moments. For example, when the Green Bay Packers drafted Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Rodgers told journalist Kyle Brandt that he drank four fingers of tequila because he knew it was going to be one of those nights:

“I was like, ‘Oh, wow, OK,’ ” Rodgers told Brandt for the first episode of a future Ringer/Spotify podcast. “I love scotch, but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila lately as well. And once I got that text [that Love was the pick], I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers [of tequila] and I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people start calling.”

Before tequila time, Rodgers dominate in Monday Night Football

It was one of those days where all that the opposing defense could do was pray. Rodgers was on fire in Week 2 against the Detroit Lions, completing 22 of 27 passes for 255 yards and four touchdowns.

Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Saving a couple of deep throws for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, the quarterback was perfect for the night. In a tough game where the Packers' defense had trouble against the Lions offense for the entire first half, Rodgers was sharp and made good decisions with the ball before the offense could put on another gear.

Have a drink, Rodgers. You deserve it after that exhibition.

