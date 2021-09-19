"Let's go to Jordan Love" - Jermichael Finley feels it's time for Green Bay Packers to move on from Aaron Rodgers

Former Green Bay Packers standout TE Jermichael Finley did not hold back when questioning his former QB Aaron Rodgers' work ethic and how the team should handle him and Jordan Love.

TMZ @TMZ Jermichael Finley tells TMZ Sports he'd bench Aaron Rodgers by Week 4 if the QB's struggles continue. tmz.com/2021/09/18/jer… Jermichael Finley tells TMZ Sports he'd bench Aaron Rodgers by Week 4 if the QB's struggles continue. tmz.com/2021/09/18/jer…

Jermichael Finley called into question the Green Bay Packers' offseason that focused mainly on Aaron Rodgers' questionable future with the team. In an interview with TMZ Sports, Finley spoke on his take from the Packers' offseason and poor Week 1 outing.

"You can see it right through his helmet. The eyes and the face tells everything as a personality. And, I just don't see that NFL hunger and just the hunger to go win another championship...If you don't see it, let's go to [Jordan] Love."

"You've got one of the highest-paid backup quarterbacks sitting right behind Aaron Rodgers, so you might as well utilize him and get him going for the future...I don't think [the Packers] are going to have a good year this year."

In the Week 1 loss to Jameis Winston and the New Orleans Saints, Aaron Rodgers did not look like his old self and no one would have guessed he was the reigning MVP. The Green Bay Packers had three turnovers and just 229 offensive yards, and converted once out of ten times on third down.

Aaron Rodgers had 133 passing yards against a semi-average secondary and two INTs with a passer rating of 36.8. A statistic floating around on social media stated that if Aaron Rodgers had thrown the ball into the dirt on every play, he would have had a better passer rating than 36.8.

Aaron Rodgers' future is up in the air

PFF @PFF Passer rating if thrown into the dirt every play: 39.6



Aaron Rodgers passer rating vs Saints today: 32.8 😳 Passer rating if thrown into the dirt every play: 39.6



Aaron Rodgers passer rating vs Saints today: 32.8 😳 https://t.co/V6AtVFi3hx

Jermichael Finley went further into his analysis on Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love, saying that the Packers should prep Jordan Love to start by Week 4. While Finley made several great observations and points, it was still Week 1 of the season after a hellish offseason drained the Green Bay Packers mentally with so many unknowns about Aaron Rodgers' future.

If Week 2 is similar to Week 1, then you could start the talks of maybe getting Jordan Love ready in case Aaron Rodgers still can't right the ship by Week 4. If Green Bay is 1-3 or 0-4, they could have a tough decision on their hands with wanting to win games but not further upset their future Hall of Fame QB. Extreme measures would be needed if the team traded Aaron Rodgers before the trade deadline after a rough start.

Also Read

Tyler Brooke @TylerDBrooke Every time Jermichael Finley decides to publicly take shots at Aaron Rodgers, I think of 12's reaction from a few years ago: Every time Jermichael Finley decides to publicly take shots at Aaron Rodgers, I think of 12's reaction from a few years ago: https://t.co/PVmbqyEMdK

This isn't the first time Jermichael Finley has attacked Aaron Rodgers' work ethic or leadership. A few years ago, Finley called out Rodgers for being a bad leader, to which the QB responded with examples for spending quality time with the TE going over plays, making him the No.1 read, and even spending time with him in the hospital.

Edited by Diptanil Roy