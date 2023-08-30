"Don't poke the bear" - Aaron Rodgers sends warning to Jihad Ward as Hard Knocks reveals stunning details of on-field spat

Aaron Rodgers had some choice words for Jihad Ward after the New York Giants linebacker collided some time after he had let the ball go. While the quarterback took him up on it and asked him to show some respect, the Giants player replied that he did not even know who the Jets quarterback was.

Never stir the fire inside Aaron Rodgers, as Jihard Ward found out soon. The Jets quarterback threw a touchdown pass to Garrett Wilson and celebrated right in the face of his opponent. The future Hall-of-Famer had a serious warning for him:

"Don't poke the bear"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Watch the full exchange below:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Expand Tweet

Did Aaron Rodgers make Jihad Ward famous?

In the coming together, Aaron Rodgers turned back the jibe on the linebacker who had said that he did not know the quarterback. Now, Jihad Ward certainly knows who he is.

However, with the whole thing, Jihad Ward himself has become more of a household name. The linebacker is also an NFL veteran and has been around the block a few times. He was on a one-year contract with the New York Giants last year and resigned this year to extend his stay.

Before that he played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for one season and for a couple of seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He has also spent a couple of years with the Indianapolis Colts and the Oakland Raiders, who had drafted him in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Even though he has been on the practice squad with the Dallas Cowboys, he has not been on the active roster with any other NFC team. Perhaps, that is why he did not get the chance to know Aaron Rodgers intimately before, even though he has faced the Packers with the Giants.

Expand Tweet

However, now with the notoriety he has gained, it remains to be seen if he parlays that into something else. His name was trending throughout on social media after taking a jab at one of the most famous names in the game.

Ultimately, though, it is the job of the linebackers to put some fear in the opposing quarterbacks and one cannot blame Jihad Ward to try to do so against Aaron Rodgers. This is especially so because they were playing in a shared stadium and no Giants players would want the Jets fans to crow in their own backyard.

It was good to see that it did not escalate into anything more physical. Beyond that, it made for some good Hard Knocks viewing and showed Rodgers' passion for his new team.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #9) Which NFL team was originally known as the New England Patriots before changing their name? (#8 Ans - Doug Flutie) Miami Dolphins Baltimore Ravens New York Titans Boston Bulldogs 652 votes