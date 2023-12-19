Aaron Rodgers sets ballpark retirement timeline after Jets' 'lost' 2023 NFL season

Will Aaron Rodgers play this season or not? After making his Tuesday weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show today, it sounds like Rodgers won't rush his injury and won't play this season. Rodgers said that it was unrealistic for him to think he would be 100% healthy at any point this season after tearing his Achilles.

While he looks at this year as a lost year due to his injury, Rodgers said that he has a new passion and love for the game after joining the Jets and that he will play into his 40s.

"I felt like when I came to New York I got a renewed passion and love for the game. I wanted at least two years, I feel like this year is kind of a lost year now that I only played a couple of snaps and wasn't able to go out there."

"I don't think that next year will be my last year, I feel like I can play more years, and I can be effective into my 40s, which is crazy, because I thought that I'd probably be sitting on a couch somewhere at 40. But now I want to be a starter at 40, I want to be starting at 41. I want to see what I get out of this body."

Craig Carton thinks Aaron Rodgers' status for rest of season could dictate Robert Saleh's coaching future

While it sounds like Aaron Rodgers won't play this season for the New York Jets, he hasn't been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The Jets opened his 21-day window to return to the active roster at the end of November, making it possible for him to return this season.

With the Jets being 5-9 with no real chance of making the playoffs, it seems as if Rodgers won't make his return to the field this season.

Radio sports host Craig Carton thinks if Rodgers did play this season and performed well, it would have been a good look for head coach Robert Saleh's future with the team.

Carton said:

"If Aaron Rodgers takes the field even behind that disgustingly bad offensive line and the Jets' offense scores 24 points in the game. If I'm Saleh and I'm trying to save my career, I could say to my owner, 'See? it had nothing to do with me. That guy would have made a difference.'"

Time will determine Saleh's fate as NYJ's head coach. It's reasonable to think they'd keep Saleh around next season for a full season with Rodgers. Do you think Robert Saleh deserves to be fired after this season?

