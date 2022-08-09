"Worst interview out of the combine" - Aaron Rodgers shockingly admits he hated the way Packers grilled him before the Draft 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has lifted the lid on what his interviews at the 2005 NFL Draft were like.

We know that the veteran was taken at Pick 24 of the draft by the Packers, and, as they say, the rest was history. However, the 38-year-old has now delved a little deeper into what went on before Green Bay drafted him.

Rodgers was a guest on Pardon My Take for Grit Week and revealed that his interview with the Packers pre-draft was the worst one he had. He said that he was not worried about it as he thought he would not be on the draft board when Green Bay had their pick (at 24).

Rodgers said:

"The Packers was the worst interview out of the combine. So I was at the Combine, I was sitting in front of a group like this, but camera right here, Mike Sherman all the whole room. And it was a tough interview."

The quarterback added:

"I feel like they were grilling me. I thought this was like a little love session where we're kind of loving - you love me up a little bit and I'm kind of being nice and funny. But it was not that. I came back, I was like, well, doesn't matter the pick, they're pick 24. I'll never last that long."

Rodgers and Packers aiming to go one better in 2022

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

Having made back-to-back NFC Championship games the last two seasons, the Packers will be aiming to make that leap into the NFL's penultimate game in 2022.

The Packers lost at home to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in 2020, and then lost to Jimmy Garoppolo and the 49ers last year, at Lambeau as well.

The loss of Davante Adams to the Raiders will leave a big hole in the offense, but the likes of Allen Lazard, Christian Watson, Robert Tonyan and Sammy Watkins will be present to pick up the slack.

Green Bay is considered by many to be significantly weaker this season without Adams. Nonetheless, with No.12, anything is possible and you would not put it past him to make yet another deep playoff run and win ring number two.

