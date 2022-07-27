"I'm gonna save the f***ing day!" - Aaron Rodgers shows up to camp donning Nicolas Cage's iconic look

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has shown up to training camp in true Aaron Rodgers fashion. The 38-year-old arrived for camp dressed as Nicolas Cage's character, Cameron Poe, from the hit movie 'Con Air'.

Many NFL players have been known to show up to training camp in extravigant ways with expensive cars, motorcycles and even busses. But for Rodgers, he took the chance to reinact one of Cage's most famous characters.

The 38-year-old posted a picture of himself with a caption that read:

"Put...the...bunny...back in the box. #greatestactorofalltime

"What do you think I'm gonna do? I'm gonna save the f***in' day!" #cameronpoe #day1 #year18 #

The Packers star is known to dress up to look like certain Hollywood actors. He did it again for Halloween last year when he took on the persona of Keanu Reeves' character, John Wick.

The Packers reported to training camp today as they begin preparations for the upcoming season, and the 38-year-old has made the most notable appreance thus far.

Rodgers and Packers to have different feel this season

Green Bay Packers v Detroit Lions

The reigning MVP has been at the top of his game over the last two seasons, leading the Packers to a 26-6 combined record. However, he had the help of who many consider to be the best receiver in football, Davante Adams.

This season, the Packers will have a different feel to them now that No.17 is no longer there. Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders, linking up with long-time friend Derek Carr.

Green Bay moved to try and alleviate Adams' departure, bringing in Sammy Watkins and drafting Christian Watson. That leaves the likes of Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers as some of the veteran pieces in the Packers offense.

Romeo Doubs was drafted in the fourth-round of the 2022 NFL Draft to reinforce a receiving corps devoid of Davante Adams.

Adams leaves a huge hole for Green Bay to fill as he was targeted 169 times last season, recording 123 catches, 1,553 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns.

Despite the departure, with Matt LaFleur and the MVP quarterback at the helm, the Packers are undoubtedly likely to make yet another playoff run this year.

