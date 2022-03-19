Davante Adams trade provides Raiders hope of returning to Super Bowl winning ways

Davante Adams shocked the world when he announced he was leaving the Green Bay Packers for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Davante Adams was expected to re-sign with the Packers because of his close relationship with Aaron Rodgers, but in the end, it was Davante Adams' close relationship with former college teammate Derek Carr that made the difference.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet



Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract he’ll sign in Las Vegas.Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders Final thought (for now) on the Davante Adams trade: His agents Frank Bauer and Kenny Chapman confirm that the #Packers offered more money than the contract he’ll sign in Las Vegas. Simply, it was his lifelong dream to be with the #Raiders.

Now that Davante Adams is a Raider, he has been reunited with the man who helped make him one of the best wide receivers in college football when they played together at Fresno State.

Davante Adams leaving Green Bay may be a shock, but it shouldn't be. He wants to win a Super Bowl and feels like his chances are better in Las Vegas than Green Bay.

The Packers may have the best quarterback in football, but they have a lot of missing pieces, especially now, following Adams' departure.

Not only did the Packers lose Adams, but linebacker Za'Darius Smith is gone via free agency, too, which will hurt their defense.

They don't have another experienced wide receiver to help Adams. Perhaps the Packers should have traded for Amari Cooper, instead of the Cleveland Browns.

Signing Aaron Rodgers to a huge contract signaled to Adams that their priority is the quarterback and not his teammates.

Why the Raiders are a better situation for Davante Adams

AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Las Vegas Raiders v Cincinnati Bengals

Unlike the Green Bay Packers, the Las Vegas Raiders are an up-and-coming franchise.

Despite all their off-the-field issues, they made the playoffs and almost beat the Bengals in the first-round of the AFC Divsional game.

Derek Carr seems to finally be emerging as one of the better quarterbacks in the league, and he is younger than Rodgers, who could retire as early as next year.

They also have a great running game with Josh Jacobs leading the way for the team. Jacobs rushed for nearly 900 yards last season and 9 touchdowns.

But maybe the thing, besides Carr, that got Adams to move to Las Vegas was Josh McDaniels.

Josh McDaniels was one of the best offensive coordinators in the NFL and is now the head coach of the Raiders with all these new toys for him to play with.

The Raiders are in a tough division with the Kansas CIty Chiefs, San Diego Chargers and Denver Broncos; despite that, they still made the playoffs and probably have a better chance of going to the Super Bowl right now than the Packers.

The Packers are an older team with an older quarterback who will now be facing a season without some of their best players, including Adams.

Edited by Windy Goodloe