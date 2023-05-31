Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers finally split up this offseason. The team traded Rodgers to the New York Jets on the opening day of the 2023 NFL Draft after 18 seasons.

Over the past few years, it was at times apparent that Rodgers was disgruntled with the team. He contemplated retirement, and trade rumors were always on the table. It was a break-up that was evident as both sides weren't satisfied with one another.

According to sources obtained by The Athletic, the Packers weren't satisfied with Rodgers' commitment and effort during OTA's and on a daily basis last season.

In a recent article posted by The Athletic, Rodgers blasted the franchise for undermining his commitment while saying he won MVP without doing offseason workouts:

“When I’m in, I’m all-in, and you wanna ride with offseason workouts? I won MVP without doing off-season workouts. Like, was my commitment any less then? I’d say not at all. The way that I come back to work, not just physically in good shape but mentally refreshed, is the best thing for me to have the season I wanted to have during those in Green Bay.

“I think that’s just a cop-out written to try and find something to disparage me about that, honestly, when you know what offseason workouts are really about, it’s completely ridiculous.”

Aaron Rodgers revealed his clear dislike of Packers GM Brian Gutekunst in the same interview

In the same article posted by The Athletic, Aaron Rodgers also discusses his clear dislike of Green Bay Packers general manager, Brian Gutekunst. Earlier in the offseason, Gutekunst called Rodgers out for his lack of communication.

Rodgers denied those accusations:

"Did Brian text me more than I texted him? Yeah, but did I ghost him? No.I texted him back. There was back-and-forths that we had and so this is the story you wanna go with?

"You’re gonna stand on this hill of austerity and say that arguably in the conversation of the best player in your franchise history, you’re gonna say I couldn’t get a hold of him and that’s why we had to move on? Like, c’mon man. Just tell the truth, you wanted to move on."

2023 will be the first season the two won't be together. Rodgers will be preparing for his first season with the Jets this off-season as the Packers look to prepare for their future without Aaron Rodgers, turning to Jordan Love.

