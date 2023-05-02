The Green Bay Packers chose not to pick up the fifth-year option on quarterback Jordan Love. Instead, they extended him another year through the 2024 season, tying him down for two seasons.

Love was set to earn $20.272 million guaranteed if the Packers had picked up his fifth-year option. On his one-year contract with the team, he will earn up to $22.5 million including $13.5 million fully guaranteed.

Spotrac @spotrac



2023: $2.29M

2024: $20.272M option



All $23M would have become fully guaranteed with an option exercise today.



Instead a compromise of about $10M less guaranteed, at nearly the same cash to be earned. Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/OfW45KOu9m Jordan Love was previously scheduled to earn $23.01M.2023: $2.29M2024: $20.272M optionAll $23M would have become fully guaranteed with an option exercise today.Instead a compromise of about $10M less guaranteed, at nearly the same cash to be earned. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s… Jordan Love was previously scheduled to earn $23.01M.2023: $2.29M2024: $20.272M optionAll $23M would have become fully guaranteed with an option exercise today.Instead a compromise of about $10M less guaranteed, at nearly the same cash to be earned. twitter.com/AdamSchefter/s…

Love signed his rookie contract on July 1, 2020. He signed a four-year fully-guaranteed deal worth $12,383,470 with a signing bonus of $6,566,160. Love was the first QB to receive a fully-guaranteed rookie contract since the rookie pay scale was changed. Through three seasons, he's earned a little over $10 million.

Fans had mixed opinions on Love getting a one-year contract extension. Some are questioning why the Packers extended him while others eluded to the team not believing in him long-term as they got him on a cheaper deal next season.

Here's how fans reacted:

Joe Degnan @JoeDegnan66 Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. Packers and Jordan Love have agreed on a one-year contract extension worth up to $22.5 million, including $13.5 million fully guaranteed, per source. https://t.co/OfW45KOu9m All that money just to be Sean Clifford’s backup twitter.com/adamschefter/s… All that money just to be Sean Clifford’s backup twitter.com/adamschefter/s…

Ross Tucker @RossTuckerNFL



If he stinks they only eat $13.5M instead of the full $20.5M @AdamSchefter Smart by Packers.If he stinks they only eat $13.5M instead of the full $20.5M @AdamSchefter Smart by Packers. 👍If he stinks they only eat $13.5M instead of the full $20.5M

𝙂𝙧𝙖𝙮𝙨𝙤𝙣 @MeltonSZN @AdamSchefter What has he done to deserve this genuine question @AdamSchefter What has he done to deserve this genuine question

Stocks and Crypto Plays @AquariusAngel24 @AdamSchefter Wow he’s literally done nothing in the NFL and they pay him way too much @AdamSchefter Wow he’s literally done nothing in the NFL and they pay him way too much

George @Only_Lands @AdamSchefter For those that don’t understand this is essentially the same as picking up his 5th year option but only hits the Cap for $13mill instead of $20mill. Gives Green Bay more room to surround him with talent once Rodgers is off the books. @AdamSchefter For those that don’t understand this is essentially the same as picking up his 5th year option but only hits the Cap for $13mill instead of $20mill. Gives Green Bay more room to surround him with talent once Rodgers is off the books.

elcucuy @elcucuy405 @AdamSchefter If he plays good that gm did a helluva job getting him cheap @AdamSchefter If he plays good that gm did a helluva job getting him cheap

Jordan Love has only played in 10 career games with one career start

Jordan Love during Green Bay Packers v Philadelphia Eagles

The Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay is officially over. The Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets on April 26, turning to backup Jordan Love.

The team thinks highly of Love as they traded up for him in the 2020 NFL Draft. However, he's only played in 10 career games with one career start.

General manager Brian Gutekunst clarified after the 2023 draft that he wasn't confident in picking up Love's fifth-year option as he hasn't played much in the NFL thus far.

Gutekunst said:

"Yeah, I’ve got to figure that out by Tuesday, I guess, yeah. We’re kind of still working through that... It’s a lot of money for a guy who hasn’t played."

Love will now have two seasons to prove whether or not he is the franchise quarterback for the Packers.

He's completed 50 of 83 career passes for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions. On November 27, Love filled in for an injured Aaron Rodgers against the Eagles and completed six of nine passes for 113 yards and a touchdown.

Do you think Jordan Love will succeed and become the franchise quarterback for the Green Bay Packers?

