Aaron Rodgers slams Seahawks' Jamal Adams for mocking his championship belt celebration

Aaron Rodgers can finally R-E-L-A-X as he returned to the field for the Packers in Week 10, and although he didn't play a typically flawless Aaron Rodgers type of game, he was able to help guide the team to a 17-0 victory over Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks.

It was the first time in a long time that Rodgers started a game in which he threw for no touchdowns and one interception. During his weekly visit to The Pat McAfee Show, it was that one interception that had Rodgers' attention.

Aaron Rodgers speaks about Jamal Adams mocking his belt celebration

During the third quarter of the Week 10 game against the Seahawks, Rodgers got the snap on a 3rd-and-6. He scrambled around to avoid pressure and, in the process, threw an errant pass into the endzone that was intercepted by Seahawks safety Jamal Adams.

After the interception, Adams motioned to the crowd and performed Rodgers' well-known championship belt celebration, which is a simple gesture toward his waist as if he is putting on a WWE-style championship belt.

On his Tuesday interview with Pat McAfee, Rodgers had a chance to speak about Adams mocking his celebration.

"I didn't see him do it, but there hasn't been a lot of positive things that come from guys doing it over the years."

Rodgers reiterated this later in the same interview:

"The boys can put together some mockups for some of those things, but there hasn't been a lot of that come away from guys mocking the belt over the years."

Rodgers appears to be back to his typically snarly, sarcastic routine everyone has come to love (or hate) for years. Rodgers had one last thing to say on the celebration from Adams.

"Look, there have been some guys who have made some good picks over the years. A good play on the ball or baiting me. There hasn't been a ton of guys, but those I really respect. And most of those guys, I tell them after the game, I say, 'Hey, man, good play.' I got respect for that. And I respect Jamal. He's a hell of a player. But that wasn't necessarily the most difficult one. I kind of threw it right to him."

How will Rodgers fare next week?

Rodgers is hoping to play more like the NFL MVP candidate he was before missing Week 9 after testing positive for COVID-19. In Week 11, the Packers will take on the Minnesota Vikings and will provide Rodgers with a chance to get back on track for the final stretch of the season.

